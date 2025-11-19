Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LTIMindtree soars 54% from March low; stock hits 9-month high; here's why

LTIMindtree soars 54% from March low; stock hits 9-month high; here's why

The company's focus on vendor consolidation and AI-driven transformation engagements has strengthened its medium-term growth visibility

LTIMindtree

Photo: LTIMindtree

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LTIMindtree share price today

 
LTIMindtree share pricee hit a nine-month high of  ₹5,919 on the BSE today, rising 3 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade, after the company announced the expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate 'Microsoft Azure' adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises.
 
The stock price of the L&T Group company has bounced back 54 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹3,841.05, which it touched on April 7, 2025. It is trading at its highest level since February 2025. LTIMindtree touched a 52-week high of ₹6,764.80 on December 12, 2024.
 
 
In the past one month, the stock of the IT company has outperformed the market by gaining 6 per cent as compared to a 0.63 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 4-per cent up move in the BSE information technology (IT) index.
 
At 10:48 AM, shares of LTIMindtree were quoting 2.7 per cent higher at ₹5,912.30 as compared to a 0.22 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why is LTIMindtree stock price rising today?

 
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate 'Microsoft Azure' adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will enable faster cloud adoption and unlock enhanced business value for joint customers through advanced AI solutions.

Also Read

LG Electronics share price

LG Electronics gains 3%; Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage

Groww share price

Groww parent shares drop 10%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Tenneco Clean Air listing

Tenneco Clean Air stock lists at 27% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

Titagarh Rail shares slip as analysts trim estimates after Q2 results

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

KEC Intl slips 7% on Power Grid projects ban; should you buy, hold or sell?

 
This collaboration, as per the company, underscores LTIMindtree's ambition to deliver significant growth in Azure-related engagements, leveraging the strength of its 360° relationship with Microsoft across all the solution areas.
 
Earlier, on Monday, November 17, LTIMindtree had informed that the company was selected by Convatec, a medical products and technologies company, as its partner for a major upgrade of Convatec's core business systems using SAP S/4HANA. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will guide the design and rollout of SAP's digital platform across Convatec's global operations.  ALSO READ | HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office

Brokerage view on LTIMindtree | Axis Direct, Choice Equities remain bullish

 
Fundamentally, LTIMindtree reported robust deal wins of $1.6 billion in the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), up from $1.3 billion in the prior year, reflecting sustained traction in large and transformation-led programs. The company's focus on vendor consolidation and AI-driven transformation engagements strengthens its medium-term growth visibility.
 
LTIMindtree, according to analysts at Axis Direct, is well-placed to deliver and encourage growth, given its multiple long-term contracts with the world's leading brands.
 
The management remains optimistic for growth for FY26, led by execution and deal pipelines. LTIMindtree anticipates seeing further improvement in Y-o-Y growth through H2FY26, aided by large deal wins, achieving its near double-digit growth Y-o-Y target. The brokerage, thus, remains constructive on the long-term outlook of the company.
 
"We believe the company's revenue and Ebit could grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, over FY25-27E on the back of continued deal wins despite a stable macro-environment, driven by improved cross-sell, up-sell, mining of large clients across end-user industries and greater ability to bag larger deals," they said with a 'BUY' on the stock and a share price price of ₹6,250 per share.  ALSO READ | Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan 
The Q2FY26 order book total contract value (TCV) stood at $1.59 billion, up 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y, and  marking the fourth consecutive quarter with TCV above $1.5 billion. Growth in the top-five client bucket was temporarily impacted as the company is passing on AI-driven productivity gains to customers during contract renewals, noted analysts at Choice Institutional Equities.
 
"The management expects growth momentum from these large accounts to resume once this transitory phase normalises. Given the improved demand outlook, we have revised our estimates upward and expect revenue, Ebit, and PAT to expand at a CAGR of 11 per cent, 16 per cent, and 18 per cent, respectively, over FY25–FY28," the brokerage said.
 
It upgraded the stock rating to 'ADD' with a revised target price of ₹5,800 (earlier ₹5,360), based on FY27E/FY28E average EPS of ₹232.3 by maintaining P/E multiple at 25x.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150pts; Market breadth favours sellers as mid, smallcaps trade lower

Gabriel India share price

Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan

market rally, bulls

Market forecast 2026: UBS, Franklin Templeton AMC, Emkay, others decode

Motilal Oswal sector of the week

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Banks; check top bets, target here

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Azad Engineering share price gains 5% on inking this deal with P&W Canada

Topics : The Smart Investor LTIMindtree information technology stock market trading Market trends Markets Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon