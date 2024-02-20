Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian men's hockey team beats Spain via penalty shootout in FIH Pro League

ndia will next face the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Indian hockey team
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh produced the decisive save as the Indian men's hockey team beat Spain via penalty shootout in an FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

The two teams were locked 2-2 in the regulation time. Jarmanpreet Singh (1st minute) and Abhishek (35th) sounded the board for India while Jose Basterra (3rd) and Borja Lacalle (15th) got the goals for Spain in the normal time.

The penalty shootout too turned out to be a thrilling contest as the two teams were locked 7-7 before Lalit Kumar Upadhyay put India ahead. Indian custodian Sreejesh then produced a decisive save, denying Spain captain Marc Miralles, to earn the win for the hosts.

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamFIH Pro Hockey LeagueIndian hockey

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

