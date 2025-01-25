Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys final to start at 2 PM

The moment to crown the new women’s singles champion at the Australian Open 2025 has arrived, as the tournament comes to a thrilling conclusion today. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys are set to battle for supremacy in Melbourne, with both athletes eyeing a major milestone.

Sabalenka is chasing a historic third consecutive Australian Open title, a feat that would place her among tennis legends like Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis. A win today would make Sabalenka the sixth woman in history to achieve this remarkable feat, cementing her place in the sport's history books. ALSO READ: Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka aiming 3rd consecutive title in Melbourne

"It's unbelievable to be in a position where I could have my name alongside those of such legends," Sabalenka expressed. The 26-year-old is also looking for her fourth Grand Slam title, following her impressive win at the 2024 U.S. Open.

On the other side of the court, Madison Keys is aiming for her first-ever major title. The 29-year-old American has shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament and will be seeking to add a Grand Slam victory to her career, making this an emotionally charged match for both players.