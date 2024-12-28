PM Modi calls chess champion Gukesh an embodiment of calmness, humility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh and described him as a confident young player who was an embodiment of calmness and humility.

Gukesh, 18, displayed remarkable poise and nerves of steel to defeat China's Ding Liren in Singapore to become the youngest chess world champion, surpassing Russian great Garry Kasparov, who won the crown in 1985 at 22.

"Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India's pride, DGukesh!" the PM posted on 'X' after meeting Gukesh and his parents here.

"I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring.

"In fact, I recall seeing a video of his few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world champion - a prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts," Modi wrote.

Gukesh became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title. Anand played a pivotal role in shaping the teenager at his academy here.

The teenager has enjoyed a stellar year, starting with his win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto that made him the youngest challenger to the world crown.

"Along with confidence, Gukesh embodies calmness and humility. Upon winning, he was composed, basking in his glory while fully understanding how to process this hard-earned victory. Our conversation today revolved around the transformative potential of yoga and meditation." Gukesh also spearheaded India's first-ever gold-winning campaign in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest earlier this year.

Modi also backed Gukesh's parents for giving their whole-hearted support in their ward's journey to the world title.

"In the success of every athlete, their parents play a pivotal role. I complimented Gukesh's parents for supporting him through thick and thin. Their dedication will inspire countless parents of young aspirants who dream of pursuing sports as a career." During the meeting, the young Grandmaster gifted Modi the chessboard on which he won the game.

"I am also delighted to have received from Gukesh the original chessboard from the game he won. The chessboard, autographed by both him and Ding Liren, is a cherished memento," the PM wrote.

After the meeting, Gukesh said he felt humbled by the "generosity" and "thoughtfulness" of the PM.

"Today, I had the absolute honour of meeting our Honourable Prime Minister. It was one of the most cherished moments of my life. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Sir for his kindness in taking the time to meet me despite his busy schedule.

"His support and encouragement serve as a catalyst for youngsters like me and are a tremendous source of inspiration. I feel truly humbled by his generosity and thoughtfulness," Gukesh wrote on 'X'.

"What left me completely speechless during the meeting was when PM Sir started discussing my games, including the World Chess Championship! It was truly surreal! "I cannot find the words to fully express my gratitude to PM Sir. Your words of encouragement have filled me with renewed energy and motivation," wrote Gukesh.