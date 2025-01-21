What happened when Novak Djokovic faced Carlos Alcaraz the last time?

Whenever Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz, fans know they’re in for a spectacle of raw power, intensity, and pure tennis drama. The rivalry between the two, spanning across generations, reached another fierce chapter at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they met for the men’s singles gold medal match—a battle that wasn’t just for the medal, but for history itself.

Having just lost to Alcaraz in a gut-wrenching Wimbledon final, Djokovic arrived in Paris with only one prize missing from his illustrious career—the Olympic gold. The stakes were monumental, and Djokovic made it clear from the start that he wasn’t willing to let the younger Spaniard add another victory to his growing collection.

The match began with a bang, as both players came out firing on all cylinders. Alcaraz, the clay court maestro, faced a tough challenge from the Serbian. The first set was an absolute thriller, as the two giants of the sport traded blows in a brutal battle. Djokovic took the early lead, prevailing 7-6 in a tense tie-breaker, sending a message to Alcaraz that he was here to fight.

With the crowd stunned, Djokovic found his rhythm and continued to dominate. The second set was another nail-biting tie-breaker, and once again, Djokovic proved his mettle, claiming the gold with a commanding 7-2 win in the tie-breaker. Special moment for Djokovic

The emotions were palpable. Djokovic had just completed his Career Golden Slam, a rare and unparalleled achievement in tennis. In an emotional display, Djokovic raised his arms in triumph, knowing this was the ultimate validation of his career.

Alcaraz, while visibly disappointed, couldn’t help but show respect for the 24-time Grand Slam winner, acknowledging his unmatched dedication and longevity in the game. Now, with the Australian Open 2025 quarter-final up next, the two are set to meet again in what promises to be another fiercely contested battle for a place in the semi-finals.