Australian Open 2025 men's singles QFs schedule, live match time, streaming

The quarter-final matches will begin on January 21st and will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
The Australian Open 2025 is starting to heat up in Melbouren as the players start booking their berths for the business end of the tournament, the quarter-finals. The upcoming run of matches will make it clearer as to who all will finally book their place into the final eight of the tournament. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and many more are in line for the elusive title this year.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 women's singles QFs schedule, live time and streaming
 
However, fans will be missing some players as well who suffered a shock defeat earlier in the tournament. The likes of Daniil Medvedev and Tsitsipas both have had to face upsets in the inital rounds and have packed their bags already.
 
Australian Open 2025 men's singles quarter-final matches:
 
Australian Open 2025 men’s singles QF schedule
Date Quarter-final Player 1 Player 2
21/01/25 Quarter-final 1 TBD TBD
Quarter-final 2 TBD TBD
Quarter-final 3 T. Paul TBD
Quarter-final 4 C. Alcaraz TBD
 
Australian Open 2025 quarter-finals live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2025 men's singles begin?

The quarter-finals of the men's singles will begin on January 21st in Australian Open 2025.
 
When will Carlos Alcaraz play his QF match in Australian Open 2025?
 
Alcaraz will play his men's singles QF match on January 21st.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.
 
Topics :Australian OpenTennis

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

