Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and eye-popping $355K ticket

It took more than an order of strawberries and cream to get into the All-England Club for the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Those who snapped up tickets for the mouth-watering clash had to pay through the nose.

The rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic was one of the most expensive get-in-final tickets in the history of the sport. The ticket at Block Debentures 212, perched next to the Royal Box, was sold for a staggering $355,682.

For the cheapest seat in the house, one needed to shell out $12,170, according to StubHub, an American ticket exchange and resale company. From Major League Baseball (MLB) to boxing, the list of the most expensive tickets covers a wide range of sports.