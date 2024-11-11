Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 3-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

The Indian women's hockey team, under the leadership of newly appointed captain Salima Tete, will start their title defence today at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar. India will be taking on Malaysia in their opening fixture today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and will look to begin the tournament with a win in front of the home crowd. This marks the first international hockey tournament to be held in Bihar, starting from November 11 to 20. Only Korea has been able to win back-to-back titles in the Women's Champions Trophy and India would be looking to change that this year. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming India's decent record against Malyasia India has a strong recent record against Malaysia, having defeated them 5-0 in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, 6-0 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, and 9-0 at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. India Women's Asian Champions Trophy Squad -

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Malaysia hockey match live telecast Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Malaysia hockey match live streaming The Sony LIV app and website will live stream hockey matches of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Sony Sports have the broadcasting rights for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast India vs Malaysia hockey match in India.