Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 3-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

The Indian women's hockey team, under the leadership of newly appointed captain Salima Tete, will start their title defence today at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar. India will be taking on Malaysia in their opening fixture today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and will look to begin the tournament with a win in front of the home crowd. This marks the first international hockey tournament to be held in Bihar, starting from November 11 to 20. Only Korea has been able to win back-to-back titles in the Women's Champions Trophy and India would be looking to change that this year. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming India's decent record against Malyasia India has a strong recent record against Malaysia, having defeated them 5-0 in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, 6-0 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, and 9-0 at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. India Women's Asian Champions Trophy Squad -
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:26 PM IST