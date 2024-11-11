Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming

Business Standard
Sony Sports have the broadcasting rights for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast Women's ACT in India

Anish Kumar
Nov 11 2024

Reeling from the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian women’s hockey team is set to embark on a transformative journey, beginning on home soil. The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Bihar's historic Rajgir will mark the dawn of a new era under fresh leadership and renewed hopes. Salima Tete, a stalwart with over 100 international appearances, steps up as captain, while seasoned coach Harendra Singh assumes charge, taking over from Janneke Schopman.
 
The wounds of a gruelling year linger—16 matches in the Women’s FIH Pro League yielded just two victories, 13 losses, and a solitary draw. Yet, with the ACT as a stage, the team aims to script a turnaround, rekindling their fighting spirit and hunger for glory. 
 
 
India enters the tournament with a dynamic blend of youthful vigour and seasoned expertise, ready to take on the continent's best. Leading from the front, Salima Tete will be backed by vice-captain Navneet Kaur, a prolific striker. The stakes are high, and the expectations even higher, as the nation rallies behind its team to reclaim its place among hockey's elite. The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is not just another competition—it is a chance to rewrite their narrative and set the tone for future triumphs.
 
The team will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, in the battle for continental supremacy.
 
India squad for Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
 
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary
 
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami
 
Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung
 
India schedule and timetable for Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024
 
Date and day Matches Time (IST)
November 11, Monday India vs Malaysia 4:45 PM
November 12, Tuesday India vs South Korea 4:45 PM
November 14, Thursday India vs Thailand 4:45 PM
November 16, Saturday India vs China 4:45 PM
November 17, Sunday India vs Japan 4:45 PM
November 19, Tuesday Semi-finals (subject to qualification) 2:15 PM onwards
November 20, Wednesday Final (subject to qualification) 4:45 PM
 

India hockey matches live telecast in India during Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

 
Sony Sports have the broadcasting rights for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast Women's ACT in India
 

Sony LIV will live stream hockey matches of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India.

First Published: Nov 11 2024

