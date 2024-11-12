Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 South Korea in 1st quarter

Women's ACT 2024 | India vs South Korea LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India get the breakthrough!!
Sangita Kumari gets the first goal for India within the first 3 minutes of the match. Brilliant build up play with Sangita finishing brilliantly from close range.
4:57 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | India vs South Korea LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
Korea start the match as India look to give a packed home crowd something to cheer for as quickly as possible on the night.
4:50 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | India vs South Korea LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Korea confidence of good display!
Korea ready for the Indian challenge as their coach feels his side can spring a surprise on the hosts tonight.
4:31 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon
Less than 15 minutes left for the India vs South Korea game now as the teams are almost done with their warm-ups now.
4:25 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hosts eyeing back-to-back wins
Salima Tete's Women in Blue will be looking to register their 2nd consecutive win on the night when they take on South Korea. A 4-0 win against Malaysia will give India a good amount of confidence going into the fixture as well.
4:15 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India in action up next!
The Indian women's hockey team will be in action now with Salima Tete's side taking on South Korea in their 2nd match of the tournament.
4:09 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China march on with a 5-0 win!
China have another big win in their bags as they have now scored 20 goals in just 2 matches. Malaysia did manage to hold China till the 1st half but then the goals started to rain for the Chinese.
4:06 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5th goal for China
China have got their 5th goal as well before the full time whistle as Guoting Hao slots in from close range.
4:01 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China 4-0 up!
China have got their 4th goal now courtesy of another penalty corner by Jinzhuang Tan.
3:54 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Goal number 3 for China
Another penalty corner results in another goal for China as Wang Li Hang strikes straight into the goal.
3:42 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China double their lead!
China have finally got their 2nd goal through a penalty corner as Jhinzuang Tan strikes hard into the bottom corner.
3:40 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Malaysia resilient in defense
Malaysia are maintaining their shape and haven't been leaky in defense so far. They get back-to-back penalty corners in the match with the second going into the back of the net but was dissallowed later by the refferee. Positive intent by them though.
3:28 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins
Only one goal to separate the sides so far as China would like to add atleast one more goal in the next 30 minutes. Malaysia on the other hand would hope to get the equaliser to get their 1st points of the tournament.
3:17 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China hold the lead at half-time
Malaysia haven't allowed the 2nd goal to get pas them as China continue to try and double their lead on the day.
3:10 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China fighting for the 2nd goal!
Another penalty corner for China who are trying hard to get that assurance goal in the 2nd quarter now. Malaysia have been good with their defense so far and aren't allowing easy access to the goal for the Chinese.
The Indian women's hockey team is all set to take on South Korea in their second match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar today, after starting the tournament with a 4-0 win against Malaysia.
Salima Tete and her side showed promising signs in their opener against a Malaysia side that struggled to create chances due to the consistent pressure applied by the Indians. Sangita Kumari impressed in the first game with her brilliant attacking mindset getting her 2 goals on the day as well. India's ability to swiftly make the circle penetration and get multiple penalty corners on the night will be somthing to be vary of for their Korean opponents as well. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming
South Korea, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be looking to secure their first win of the tournament against the defending champions. India are looking to win back-to-back titles this year with the feat only been achieved by Korea so far in the tournament's history.
Live telecast details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy
The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the match in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.
Live streaming details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy
The Sony LIV app and website will provide live streaming for the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Check all updates for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here