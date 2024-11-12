Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 South Korea in 1st quarter

India are looking to win back-to-back titles this year with the feat only been achieved by Korea so far in the tournament's history. Indian women's hockey squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami Live telecast details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live streaming details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy The Sony LIV app and website will provide live streaming for the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Check all updates for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the match in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam South Korea, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be looking to secure their first win of the tournament against the defending champions.India are looking to win back-to-back titles this year with the feat only been achieved by Korea so far in the tournament's history.

Salima Tete and her side showed promising signs in their opener against a Malaysia side that struggled to create chances due to the consistent pressure applied by the Indians. Sangita Kumari impressed in the first game with her brilliant attacking mindset getting her 2 goals on the day as well.India's ability to swiftly make the circle penetration and get multiple penalty corners on the night will be somthing to be vary of for their Korean opponents as well.