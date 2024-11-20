Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final LIVE SCORE: India vs China at 4:45 PM today

The Indian women's hockey team will take on China in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 today at the Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar. The defending champions, India, will look to clinch back-to-back titles this year, a feat achieved only by Korea so far in the tournament's history.

India secured a spot in the final with a narrow 2-0 victory over Japan, thanks to goals from Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami within an eight-minute span.

China also reached the final after defeating Malaysia 3-1 in the other semi-final. Deng Quichan, Fan Yunxia, and Tan Jinzhuang were the goal-scorers for China, while Khairunissa Mohammed scored a consolation goal for Malaysia in the 36th minute. Having beaten China 3-0 in the league stage earlier, the Women in Blue will entering the match with a high morale and their 100% record in the tournament still intact.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India vs China squads

India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung.

China squad: Jiali Chen, Yunxia Fan, Guoting Hao, Haiyan Huang, Jingyi Li, Chencheng Liu, Tangjie Liu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xuejiao Ma, Jinzhuang Tan, Surong Wu, Wenjuan Xu, Yanan Xu, Anhui Yu, Xueling Zeng, Dian Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Lihang Wang, Ting Li.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India vs China final live telecast in India

Sony Sports will telecast the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final between India and China live in India.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India W vs China W final live streaming in India

Sony Liv will stream the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final between India and China in India on its application and website.

Stay tuned for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final match live updates.