World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

The 18-year-old Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh and China’s reigning world champion Ding Liren will resume their battle for the world title in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore with Game 8 of the 14-game series on Wednesday, December 4, in hopes of finally breaking the deadlock and gaining the lead before going into Game 9 on Thursday, December 5.

The defending world champion Liren started the series with an emphatic win over his young Indian challenger. However, Gukesh, with a draw in the second game and a win in the third, brought the series to 1.5-1.5 before the first rest day. The second leg of the series saw three back-to-back draws in Games 4, 5, and 6, as both competitors headed to the second rest day of the series with a 3-3 tie.

Fans expected to finally see one of them get the upper hand after Game 7 on Tuesday, December 3. However, despite leading for most of the game, Gukesh, with some unwanted errors, allowed Liren to make a comeback and end the game with the fourth consecutive and fifth overall draw in the series.

On Thursday, the last thing the finalists would want is to settle for another draw, as the pressure might start to pile up if the deadlock continues.

Points progression in the series:

After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren

Gukesh 0-1 Liren After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren

Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren

Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren

Gukesh 2-2 Liren After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren

Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren

Gukesh 3-3 Liren After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren

FIDE WCC Final 2024: Gukesh vs Liren Game 8, Live Telecast Details

There will be no live telecast of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final.

FIDE WCC Final 2024: Gukesh vs Liren Game 8, Live Streaming Details

Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between Gukesh and Ding Liren will be streamed on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.

Check all live updates of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between Gukesh and Ding Liren here.