Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals

India's Yuki Bhambri returns the ball against Canada's Brayden Schnur during Davis Cup singles tennis tournament action in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Brisbane

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Saturday lost their semifinal match against the duo of Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament.

The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

The Bhambri-Haase duo had beaten the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets -- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) -- in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.

Topics :TennisIndian sports

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

