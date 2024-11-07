Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM
PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The second will be between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants starting at 9 PM IST.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Key Events

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitin with another point!

Bengal 3 points away as Nitin takes a point in the do-or-die raid for Bengal

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 31-27

Bengal get close with 2 minutes left on the clock. 31-27 now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vinay takes another point!

Vinay with one more point for Delhi as they get close to a victory. 31-24 now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi dominating!

Another tackle by Delhi as Nitin gets out of thegame. Delhi with a 6 pt lead now. 30-24

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashu Malik takes a point

Ashu Malik takes a point to make it 29-24 for Delhi now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 28-24

Bengal with more points as a tackle and then a point by Sushil take them close to Delhi. 28-24 now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 28-22

Sushil makes it 22-28 as Bengal try to close the gap now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sushil with a point!

Sushil makes it 20-26 for Bengal with a raid point.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitin Kumar tackled!

Delhi make it 26-18 as Nitin gets tackled in the do-or-die raid for Bengal followed by a point for Vinay.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashu tackled!

Bengal get another point as they take Ashu Malik out of the game.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vinay on a roll!

Another point for Vinay and Delhi as the lead goes up to 23-17 now.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitin with a point

Nitin makes ot 17-22 on the ngiht as he takes a raid point for Bengal

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 22-16

Ashu Malik with another point as Delhi keep on increasing the gap.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vinay takes a point

Delhi make it 21-15 now as Vinay takes a raid point.

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitin with 2 poins!

It's 15-20 now as Nitin takes 2 raid points for Bengal.
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Bengal Warriorz take on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The second encounter of the day will feature another thrilling clash between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.  
Both teams are looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the season. For fans and fantasy league participants, this match features several key players who could score big in Dream11, making it a highly anticipated contest.  Check PKL 2024 points table here  
Heading into the game, both teams bring a blend of experience and recent challenges. Dabang Delhi has been dealing with captain Naveen Kumar’s knee injury, while Bengal Warriorz will rely on Fazel Atrachali’s solid defence to lead the way.  
Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7  
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Mayur Kadam, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Praveen Thakur.    
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashu Malik, Brijendra Chaudhary, Yogesh, Nitin Panwar, Vinay.    
PKL 2024 second match on November 7: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants  
The Haryana Steelers, who finished as runners-up in PKL 10, have had an inconsistent run in PKL 11 so far. After a season-opening loss to defending champions Puneri Paltan, they managed to bounce back with three straight victories. However, they were recently defeated by Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz in their latest match.  
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants began PKL 11 with a strong win over Bengaluru Bulls but have since struggled, suffering four consecutive losses. As a result, they now find themselves at the bottom of the PKL 11 standings.  
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7  
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.    
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.    
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details  
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 7 matches live in India.    
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details  
PKL 2024 November 7 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.     
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.  

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

