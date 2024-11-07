PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7 Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here. PKL 2024 November 7 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 7 matches live in India. Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit. Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants began PKL 11 with a strong win over Bengaluru Bulls but have since struggled, suffering four consecutive losses. As a result, they now find themselves at the bottom of the PKL 11 standings.

The Haryana Steelers, who finished as runners-up in PKL 10, have had an inconsistent run in PKL 11 so far. After a season-opening loss to defending champions Puneri Paltan, they managed to bounce back with three straight victories. However, they were recently defeated by Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz in their latest match.