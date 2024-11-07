PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Bengal Warriorz take on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The second encounter of the day will feature another thrilling clash between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the season. For fans and fantasy league participants, this match features several key players who could score big in Dream11, making it a highly anticipated contest. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Heading into the game, both teams bring a blend of experience and recent challenges. Dabang Delhi has been dealing with captain Naveen Kumar’s knee injury, while Bengal Warriorz will rely on Fazel Atrachali’s solid defence to lead the way.
PKL 2024 second match on November 7: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
The Haryana Steelers, who finished as runners-up in PKL 10, have had an inconsistent run in PKL 11 so far. After a season-opening loss to defending champions Puneri Paltan, they managed to bounce back with three straight victories. However, they were recently defeated by Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz in their latest match.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants began PKL 11 with a strong win over Bengaluru Bulls but have since struggled, suffering four consecutive losses. As a result, they now find themselves at the bottom of the PKL 11 standings.