Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7

Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur

UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Surender Gill (C), Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar

PKL 2024 second match on October 24: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.

PKL 2024 October 24 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 24 matches in India.

The second match of the day will feature two teams who had opposite results in their last matches. While the Haryana Steelers will be aiming for a victory after their previous defeat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers come into the match following a big-margin win in their last encounter.

The Bengal Warriorz would want to secure a win after their narrow defeat against Jaipur last time around. UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, will look to achieve back-to-back wins in the league, having registered a resounding victory against the Bengaluru Bulls earlier.

The seventh matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Bengal Warriorz take on UP Yoddhas in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second exciting clash of the day will feature the Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. As the league matches continue, every point could make or break a team's campaign in the end.