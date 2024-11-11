Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match begins at 8 PM

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The second match of the day will feature U Mumba and Haryana Steelers taking each other on.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
8:12 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sandeep gets a point

Sandeep takes a point for Patan to make it 10-9 for the side.

8:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores level at time-out

The score stands at 9-9 at the first time-out as Rakesh gets tackled. 

8:09 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point

Devank takes a point to make it 9-8 for Patna

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Guman takes a point

Guman Singh taks a point in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat Giants. 9-7 now.

8:07 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat take back the lead!

It's 8-7 as Ayan gets tackled. Gujarat back with the lead.

8:06 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores level!

Ayan with a raid point for Patna to make it 7-7 now.

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Guman Singh tackled!

Shubham tackles Guman Singh to take a point for Patna. 7-6 now to Gujarat

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take one point

Ayan gets a bonus point to close the gap to Gujarat. 7-5 now.

8:04 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat lead 7-4

One point for both sides again as Devank gets tackled.

8:03 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat lead 6-3

One point each for the sides as the score stands at 6-3

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat lead 5-2

Ayan with a raid point as Patna make it 5-2 to close the gap.

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rakesh takes a point

Rakesh gets Gujarat another point as they restore the 3 pt lead. 4-1 now.

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take a point

Sandeep takes a point for Patna with his raid. 3-1 now

8:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rakesh takes a point

Gujarat lead 3-0 as Rakesh takes a point.

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat take another point

Devank gets tackled as Gujarat make it 2-0 on the night
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another thrilling clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.  
The Giants are in urgent need of a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to keep their winning momentum going. The two teams have had vastly different fortunes this season, with the Giants sitting at the bottom of the table, while the three-time champions are ranked sixth.    Check PKL 2024 points table here  
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Playing 7  
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit. 
Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep. 
PKL 2024 second match on November 11: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers  
U Mumba have shown remarkable resilience this season, recovering from a shaky start to string together three consecutive wins. With 29 points, they now sit second in the league standings, just behind the leaders, Puneri Paltan, and are looking like serious title contenders.  
Similarly, the Haryana Steelers, led by coach Manpreet Singh, have been equally impressive. With five wins from seven matches, they’ve established themselves as strong contenders for the championship. Currently in third place with 26 points, they’re within striking distance of the top spot.  
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7  
U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir. 
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details  
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 11 matches live in India.  
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details  
PKL 2024 November 11 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.   
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.

Topics :Gujarat FortunegiantsHaryana SteelersU MumbaPatna PiratesPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

