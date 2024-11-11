PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match begins at 8 PM

Check PKL 2024 points table here Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Playing 7 Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit. Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep. PKL 2024 second match on November 11: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7 U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir. Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here. PKL 2024 November 11 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 11 matches live in India. Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir. Similarly, the Haryana Steelers, led by coach Manpreet Singh, have been equally impressive. With five wins from seven matches, they’ve established themselves as strong contenders for the championship. Currently in third place with 26 points, they’re within striking distance of the top spot. U Mumba have shown remarkable resilience this season, recovering from a shaky start to string together three consecutive wins. With 29 points, they now sit second in the league standings, just behind the leaders, Puneri Paltan, and are looking like serious title contenders. Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep. Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit. The Giants are in urgent need of a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to keep their winning momentum going. The two teams have had vastly different fortunes this season, with the Giants sitting at the bottom of the table, while the three-time champions are ranked sixth.

Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another thrilling clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.