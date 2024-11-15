PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match underway; Jaipur vs Gujarat up next

Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants.

The season seven champions Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. The Warriorz are coming from a defeat against Gujarat Giants.

The inconsistency has been a sign of concern for Bengal, especially the form of Maninder Singh who has been the face of the team. While he has 51 points from eight matches, the stat doesn’t show Raider’s ability. The experienced corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Fazel Atrachali has to step up as well as they will be facing in-form young raiders from Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7

Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham

Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh, Shreyas, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin

PKL 2024 second match on November 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

The Season 7 champions, Bengal Warriorz, will face the Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. Bengal Warriorz are coming off a defeat to Gujarat Giants, raising concerns about their consistency.

One of the main issues for Bengal has been the fluctuating form of their star player, Maninder Singh. While he has scored 51 points in eight matches, his overall performance hasn't fully reflected his potential as a top raider. Additionally, the experienced corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Fazel Atrachali will need to rise to the occasion, especially as they prepare to take on the in-form young raiders from Patna Pirates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Ankush Rathee, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma.

Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Guman Singh, Pratik Dahiya, Jitender Yadav, Himanshu, Balaji D, Mohit.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 15 matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here