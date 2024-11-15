Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match underway; Jaipur vs Gujarat up next
LiveNew Update

PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match underway; Jaipur vs Gujarat up next

The season seven champions Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. The Warriorz are coming from a defeat against Gujarat Giants.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:22 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 23-12 at half-time

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 15-10

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 9-5

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

8:03 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 5-1

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal get their first point

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank at it again

8:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take the first point

7:56 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players on the mat

7:45 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

7:33 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top 5 spot up for grabs for Bengal!

7:23 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna eyeing top 2 spot

7:11 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides

6:58 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arjun Deshwal in focus!

6:48 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur take on Gujarat!

6:36 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take on Bengal!

8:22 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 23-12 at half-time

Patna Pirates have been the dominant side so far with the side leading comfortably in the 1st half. 24-12 the score.

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 15-10

Patna Pirates lead by 5 pts agianst the Warriorz with 6 minutes left till halftime

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 9-5

Patna Pirates have taken the lead with the score at 9-5 at the first time-out

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

Ayan gets tackled as Bengal trail 8-4

8:03 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 5-1

Devank takes a point for Patna Pirates

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal get their first point

Nitin takes a point in the do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriorz

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank at it again

Devank takes a raid point to make it 4-0 for Patna

8:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point

Devank takes a bonus point to double their lead.

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take the first point

Maninder gets tackled as Patna take the first point of the match

7:56 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players on the mat

The players have arrived on the mat with the match starting in a few minutes

7:45 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

The players have started their warm-ups with the action just 15 minutes away now. Match to start at 8 PM IST.

7:33 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top 5 spot up for grabs for Bengal!

If Bengal Warriorz manage to win their match against Patna Pirates on the night, they might surpass their counterparts or will atleast get themselves a top 5 spot in the standings.

7:23 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna eyeing top 2 spot

Patna Pirates would be looking to get that top 2 spot on the end of the night with a win against Bengal Warriorz tonight.

7:11 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides

Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham
 
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh, Shreyas, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin

6:58 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arjun Deshwal in focus!

Jaipur Pink Panthers' star raider Arjun Deshwal will be the man to watch for his side again as he often guides his team to victory whenever the odds are against him. 
Next »

Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants.
 
The season seven champions Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. The Warriorz are coming from a defeat against Gujarat Giants.
 
The inconsistency has been a sign of concern for Bengal, especially the form of Maninder Singh who has been the face of the team. While he has 51 points from eight matches, the stat doesn’t show Raider’s ability. The experienced corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Fazel Atrachali has to step up as well as they will be facing in-form young raiders from Patna Pirates.
 
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7
 
Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham
 
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh, Shreyas, Sushil, Maninder, Mayur, Nitin 
 
PKL 2024 second match on November 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
 
The Season 7 champions, Bengal Warriorz, will face the Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. Bengal Warriorz are coming off a defeat to Gujarat Giants, raising concerns about their consistency.
 
One of the main issues for Bengal has been the fluctuating form of their star player, Maninder Singh. While he has scored 51 points in eight matches, his overall performance hasn't fully reflected his potential as a top raider. Additionally, the experienced corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Fazel Atrachali will need to rise to the occasion, especially as they prepare to take on the in-form young raiders from Patna Pirates.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7 
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Ankush Rathee, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma.
 
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable):  Rakesh, Guman Singh, Pratik Dahiya, Jitender Yadav, Himanshu, Balaji D, Mohit.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 15 matches live in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
 
PKL 2024 November 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. 
 
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jaipur Pink PanthersPatna PiratesGujarat FortunegiantsBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story