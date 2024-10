Check PKL 2024 points table here Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Sagar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman PKL 2024 second match on October 23: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Playing 7 Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Deepak Kundu Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here. PKL 2024 October 23 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 23 matches in India. Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Deepak Kundu Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit The second match of the day will see two teams, which have had contrasting starts to the campaign, face each other in the league. While the Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought win against the Bengaluru Bulls earlier, U Mumba had a disappointing start this year, losing to Dabang Delhi in their opening fixture. Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman Sagar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia Defending champions Puneri Paltan have had a brilliant start to their campaign, winning both of their matches in the league so far. They sit in the top 3 of the points table and will pose a genuine threat to the Tamil Thalaivas tonight.

The sixth matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the day will feature the Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba. With crucial points up for grabs in the league, both matches are expected to deliver thrilling action for the fans.