PKL 2024 live score updates: Delhi vs Bengal underway; Patna Pirates to take on Puneri next

Matchday 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors in the first match today at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Patna Pirates face off against Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi will try to secure their playoff spot on Monday, while Bengal, in the same match, will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive. Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan will both hope to take one step closer to a top 6 finish.

PKL 2024 first match on December 16: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

The opening match will feature Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors. Dabang Delhi are in great form, boasting four wins and one draw in their last five outings. A victory on Monday will secure their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors face a do-or-die situation, as a loss will eliminate them from playoff contention.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Bengal Warriors (probable): Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

PKL 2024 second match on December 16: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

In the second game of the day, Patna Pirates will face off against Puneri Paltan in a clash of champions. The three-time winners, Patna Pirates, started their season with a loss to Paltan but have since turned their campaign around. A win on Monday would leave them needing just three more points to secure playoff qualification. On the other hand, a loss for Puneri Paltan would place them in a precarious position, requiring wins in all their remaining games along with favourable results from other teams.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Playing 7

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit

Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aman

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 16 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 16 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

