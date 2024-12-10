PKL 2024 live score updates: Gujarat vs Jaipur underway; Bengal to take on Bengaluru next

Matchday 52 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Gujarat Giants taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match today at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Bengal Warriors face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Three of the four teams in action today, except Bengaluru Bulls, will fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, as so far the Bulls are the only team to be officially eliminated from the playoff race this season.

PKL 2024 first match on December 10: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the first match of the night, Gujarat Giants will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have been struggling with their form and are in tenth and eighth spots, respectively, in the points table. While a win for Jaipur on Monday will see them return to the top six, a win for Gujarat Giants will propel them only one spot up to number nine but will keep them alive in the race to the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7:

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jitender Yadav, Sombir, Rakesh, Mohit, Neeraj Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Ronak, Surjeet, Neeraj Narwal, Reza Mirbagheri Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

PKL 2024 second match on December 10: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls, who are already out of the playoff race. Bengal Warriors, despite being filled with superstars like Fazel Atrachali and Maninder Singh, have been struggling this season, securing only four wins in 16 matches so far, and are in 11th spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Bulls, who are the only team below the Warriors, have won only two games in the same number of matches as their opposition and are already eliminated from the competition.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7:

Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Parteek, Surinder Dehal, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 10 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 December 10 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.