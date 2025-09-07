PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal vs Telugu underway; Delhi vs Jaipur at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its Day 10 action today at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two important matches on the card. In the first match of the night, Bengal Warriorz will face hosts Telugu Titans, who are finally on winning ways after a slow start to Season 12, while Dabang Delhi will look to secure the top spot in the points table when they face in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the night.

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans

The first match of today’s Pro Kabaddi League action will feature the Bengal Warriorz squaring off against the Telugu Titans in Match 19 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. Both teams have had a mixed start to their campaigns and will be desperate to build momentum with a crucial victory.

The Warriorz have played two games so far, registering one win before stumbling to a 36-45 defeat against a strong Puneri Paltan unit. Star raider Devank was the lone bright spot in that outing, producing a sensational 17 raid points, but the lack of consistent support from the rest of the squad proved decisive.

The Titans, meanwhile, have one win from three matches but come into this clash with renewed confidence. They pulled off a spirited 37-32 triumph over defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. That performance was marked by balance, as raiders Vijay Malik and Bharat delivered eight points each, while defenders Chetan Sahu and Ajit Pawar contributed five points apiece to seal the win.

With both sides eyeing a push up the table, the opening clash of the day promises an intense and tightly fought contest in Vizag.

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The second match of today’s Pro Kabaddi League action will see Dabang Delhi K.C. lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in what promises to be a gripping battle between two teams looking to bounce back.

Delhi come into this contest after a heartbreaking tie-breaker loss, having been locked 28-28 in regulation time. Ashu Malik once again stood tall with a Super 10, picking up 10 raid points, but found little support from the rest of the raiders, as the team managed just 13 raid points at a 36.59% success rate. Their defence, however, looked rock solid with Fazel Atrachali leading the charge through a High Five, well supported by Saurabh Nandal’s three successful tackles.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are also reeling from their first defeat of the season, a 32-37 setback against Telugu Titans. Raider Nitin Kumar continued his hot streak with 13 touch points, while Ali Choubtarash and Sahil Satpal chipped in with valuable contributions. But their defence wasn’t at its sharpest, despite skipper Nitin Rawal and Reza Mirbagheri bagging three tackle points each. Deepanshu Khatri’s impact from the bench was another bright spot.

Both sides have shown flashes of strength – Delhi with their formidable defence and Jaipur with their raiding depth. With both hungry for redemption, the evening’s second clash could well go down to the wire in PKL 12.=

PKL 2025 September 7 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 7 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 7 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 7 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

