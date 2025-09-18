PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengal underway; U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host another set of exciting encounters today.

In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengal Warriorz, while the nightcap will see U Mumba lock horns with Puneri Paltans, both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 18 match list, timings, telecast details The Jaipur Pink Panthers, winners of the very first Pro Kabaddi League season, are set to take on Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors once again in Season 12. This fixture has always been one to watch, known for its high-energy contests and tightly fought battles. With 20 previous encounters between them, the rivalry is well-established, often producing thrilling, nail-biting finishes.

Jaipur thrives on a fast and aggressive raiding strategy, while Bengal brings a more balanced, tactical approach to the mat. As both teams continue their push for crucial wins this season, their upcoming showdown holds significant weight in the playoff race. With playoff implications and a history of close games, fans can look forward to another intense and action-packed clash.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Nitin Rawal (C)

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Omid Mohammadshah, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish

Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

The Maharashtra Derby returns as U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in Match 40 of PKL Season 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Both teams are in the top three and among the league’s best defensive sides. Puneri Paltan top the charts in average tackle points, with Gaurav Khatri leading in both tackle strike rate and average points. Remarkably, all four of their defenders have registered High 5s. While U Mumba’s defense has dipped lately, Vijay Kumar stood out in their last game. This high-stakes clash will also see champion captains Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar face off.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7s

U Mumba playing 7 (probable):Rinku, A. Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (C), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Vijay Kumar

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable):Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj

PKL 2025 September 18 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 18 matches in India.

PKL 2025 September 18 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

