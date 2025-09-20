Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Tamil Thalaivas underway; Patna rescue late win vs Delhi
In the opener, the Patna Pirates take on the Dabang Delhi , while the nightcap will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with , both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PKL 2025
PKL 2025

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
9:17 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana leading 9-3!

An early lead for the defending champions as they lead 9-3 in the first 5 minutes!

9:14 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match begns!

Haryana and Tamil Thalaivas begin their tie with fans expecting another thriller.

9:02 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Turn-around for Patna!

Patna Pirates make a dramatic turnaround as crucial points late in the tie give them a 33-30 victory in the end.

8:47 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Patna fight back?

Ayan and Ankit helping Patna comeback with the score at 25-22 to Delhi favour with 5 minutes left in the tie.

8:40 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi hold onto their lead!

Delhi with a comfortable lead of 25-17. Ajinkya also pitching in alongside Neeraj with 4 points. 10 minutes left in the tie.

8:33 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi increase the gap!

Delhi now leading with a big gap as it is 23-11 now.Neeraj going to 8 points now.

8:30 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

The 2nd half begins with Patna playing catch up ata the moment.

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!

Delhi lead the tie by 19-10 at half-time. Neeraj leading the attack with 6 points so far.

8:17 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 12-6!

Delhi still with the lead as the score stands at 12-6 with 5 minutes left in the half.

8:09 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi lead 6-4!

Delhi lead at the halfway stage of the half as the score stands at 6-4.Neeraj narwal and Saurabh contributing for Delhi

8:03 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi with the early lead!

Dabang Delhi take the early lead as they have the score at 4-3 with 5 minutes gone in the half.

8:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

Delhi and Patna kick start their match on the night with 2 points at stake.

7:50 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first tie to begin in jaipur tonight as fans get ready for non stop Kabaddi action tonight.

7:46 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd clash of the night!

Match 44 of PKL Season 12 sets the stage for an exciting clash between defending champions Haryana Steelers and the ever-unpredictable Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana, known for their cohesive and well-rounded gameplay, will face a stern test against the Thalaivas, who often rely on the individual brilliance of their captain, Arjun Deshwal, to swing matches in their favor.
 
The contrast in playing styles adds intrigue to this encounter—Haryana aiming to maintain their strong momentum, while Tamil Thalaivas look to spring a surprise. To add further significance, Steelers’ head coach Manpreet Singh is on the verge of achieving a major career milestone, making this matchup even more compelling.

7:45 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st tie of the night!

Match 43 of PKL Season 12 features a critical showdown between two sides with vastly different campaigns. Patna Pirates, sitting at the bottom of the table, are in dire need of a turnaround as they search for their first big win of the season. The three-time champions have struggled to find rhythm and now face the formidable challenge of taking on Dabang Delhi K.C., the league’s only unbeaten team so far.
 
Delhi have been in exceptional form, winning every game and firmly establishing themselves as title favorites. With Patna fighting for redemption and Delhi aiming to extend their flawless streak, this matchup is set to deliver plenty of excitement.
