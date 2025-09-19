PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pune vs Haryana underway; Tamil vs Telugu up next

Day 21 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 promises another action-packed evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The opening clash will see Puneri Paltan eyeing a return to the top of the standings when they meet defending champions Tamil Thalaivas. Later, fans can look forward to a fiery Southern Derby as Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Puneri Paltan.

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) has delivered plenty of drama, and Friday’s fixture between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is set to raise the excitement further.

It’s a battle of champions, with Haryana lifting the trophy last season and Pune taking the honours the year before. Both teams currently occupy the top spots in the standings, making this clash vital for consolidating supremacy on the points table.

Haryana, however, will feel the absence of star raider Naveen Kumar, whose injury sidelines him from the contest. Without their main strike force, the Steelers will need their defence to step up against one of the most organised units in the league. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan, though consistent in results, will be aiming for greater sharpness and balance as the season heads into its crucial middle phase.

This encounter promises to test both teams’ depth and adaptability, and the winner will not only gain two valuable points but also a psychological edge in the race for playoff dominance.

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

Match 42 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) brings the season’s first reverse fixture as Southern heavyweights Tamil Thalaivas face off against Telugu Titans.

The Thalaivas drew first blood in the season opener and have held the upper hand in this rivalry, winning eight of the last nine encounters. The Titans, however, will look to flip the script and regain momentum after their inconsistent run. Following a three-match winning streak, they have stumbled with three defeats on the trot, and this contest offers a chance to reset.

For Tamil Thalaivas, back-to-back victories have steadied the ship and shifted focus away from the Pawan Sehrawat saga. Their defence has looked sharper, while raiding depth is gradually improving. Both sides enter the clash desperate for points, and the outcome could be decisive in shaping their mid-season campaigns.

PKL 2025 September 19 matches – Live Telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 19 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 19 matches – Live Streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 19 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 19 matches from Jaipur here.