Enterprises face a reckoning in their AI costs as budgets come under strain

“Context will matter a lot. The less context you have or the less good your context is, the more reasoning loops the agent will do and the more tokens it’s going to consume and the more compute it is going to consume,” he said.

Velamakanni points to an Australian bank — a client of his firm, Fractal — as an example. “They launched a product which was extremely successful with their customers but they launched it for about 30,000 of their customers and they wanted to take it to about 2 million. Because they were bringing in a phenomenal model, which is very good, but the model was not fully trained in the context of the organisation itself. What we suggested was to bring in a potentially open model, post-train it with their data, so that it becomes a faster and cheaper model.”