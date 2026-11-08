Enterprises face a reckoning in their AI costs as budgets come under strain

An AI model works best for an enterprise when it understands company context, pulls data from multiple sources and applies that knowledge to complete its assigned tasks. “These models are very knowledgeable about the world but they have no idea about your context, your company, your terminologies, and your acronyms,” says Srikanth Velamakanni, cofounder and group chief executive officer (CEO) of enterprise AI firm Fractal Analytics.
“So, bringing your context knowledge effectively to work with an AI model, that’s the first thing that you have to do in order to make them very effective. Frontier models can be extremely expensive. If you don’t use them correctly, it’s like using a bazooka to kill a fly. It won't be a good use of the ammunition. So you have to use the right ones for the right problem,” he explains.