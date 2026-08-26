Fireflies to launch new products, plans India-specific pricing: CEO

Fireflies.ai, known for its AI-enabled meeting notetaker, is launching over a dozen new products within the next year to reduce clerical busywork and enhance human productivity. The company aims to transition from a single-tool solution into a comprehensive productivity platform, which will be supported by an India-specific pricing strategy to expand its reach, Krish Ramineni , cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fireflies, tells Business Standard’s Aashish Aryan in an interview.

We are expanding Fireflies beyond notetaking into a broader product suite. There is always this vision of building an AI teammate, a sort of work assistant that follows you around and helps you with all the busywork and the data entry. We are trying to take Fireflies from being a notetaker to an action figure.

We are continuing to build and launch several new products over the next few months. One of the products we are working on actively is having Fireflies go and take meetings on your behalf. So, let’s say it’s a customer survey or a question-and-answer meeting. A Fireflies voice agent will then collect all that information and bring it back to you.

Will AI agents follow the same path as AI tokens? Are most companies deploying AI agents right now for the sake of it?