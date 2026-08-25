Data centre firm AM Intelligence orders 9,000 Nvidia Vera Rubin systems

By Saritha Rai

AM Intelligence, an Indian AI infrastructure company, has ordered 9,000 Nvidia Corp. Vera Rubin systems, seeking to become one of the first adopters of the advanced computing platform in Asia.

Servers equipped with the rack-scale systems are slated to come online next year in southern India, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Customers include major cloud-service providers, AI labs and organizations aiming to develop homegrown Indian AI models, it said.

Supplies of high-end Nvidia compute clusters remain tight. Demand from data centers and companies such as Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. to train AI models is resulting in multiyear backlogs. Japan is also planning to buy the next-generation Rubin chips from Nvidia to build a homegrown foundational AI model for robots, with the first such data center slated to begin operating in June 2028.

AM Intelligence, part of the group that owns renewable energy producer Greenko Group Plc, has placed a binding order under its broader $8-billion plan to set up 1-gigawatt of computing capacity. Its Hyderabad facility aims to run trillion-parameter AI models and next-generation agentic AI applications. The group will offer computing capacity at competitive prices to customers in India, the US, Finland and Malaysia, Mahesh Kolli, founder and president of Greenko Group, said in a video interview. The initial capacity has already been purchased by a US customer, he said, declining to identify the buyer because of a non-disclosure agreement.

Customers are “hunting desperately” for capacity, he said, adding that India faces few operational constraints because undersea cables allow US companies to use AI compute with latency of about 300 milliseconds. AM Intelligence’s advantage lies in the group’s access to low-cost renewable power, according to Kolli. “In global token economics, energy prices play a huge part,” he said. “We’re one of the lowest-cost AI computation infrastructure players globally.” The group plans to fund its proposed buildout with a mix of debt and equity. “Capex to cash flow in this business is very short,” Kolli said. “We can partly support it via our balance sheet, plus we have experience tapping the bond market.”