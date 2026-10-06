Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils open AI model to rival Chinese models

By Shirin Ghaffary and Natasha Mascarenhas

Reflection AI, an artificial intelligence startup from two former Google DeepMind researchers, has unveiled a new open-weight model that it says rivals leading options in the US and China.

The model, called Beam, is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks while costing less than many competitors, the company said on Monday. It said Beam scores comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to GLM-5.2, a flagship open model from China’s Z.AI.

Reflection intends to release more technical details about the model later this month.

While China is still widely viewed as behind the US in AI, Chinese developers like DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have gained ground by offering cheaper and customizable open model. Top US firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic PBC, have primarily focused on closed or proprietary offerings as they work to build up their enterprise businesses.