Turbulent AI era needs urgent global plan for transition: Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called for an urgent national and international framework to manage artificial intelligence, warning that the technology could become either a powerful force for greater equality or deepen already-existing economic and social divisions.

Writing in his personal online blog and website Gates notes, he said AI was advancing rapidly enough to replace or exceed human cognition across many tasks, with governments and institutions inadequately prepared for the disruption.

“AI will either be the greatest equalizer ever invented, or the worst source of injustice. The challenge is monumental. Even under the best circumstances, the transition to this new AI era will be one of the most turbulent times in human history,” Gates said, arguing that decisions taken now will determine whether its benefits are broadly shared.

Jobs face rapid structural disruption Gates identified employment as one of the biggest risks, saying AI could affect both white- and blue-collar work across sectors including law, customer service, medicine, software, and manufacturing. Unlike earlier technological shifts that unfolded over generations, he expects AI-driven disruption to occur over roughly a decade. Entry- and mid-level positions could be particularly vulnerable, while advances in robotics could increasingly affect physical work, he cautioned. “We have to think now about how to reduce job losses so that everyone can share in the prosperity that AI creates,” he said. Security and human development at risk Gates also warned that AI could lower the barriers for cyberattacks, fraud, disinformation, deepfakes, and biological threats while potentially concentrating power in governments and other institutions.

A third concern is its effect on children, education and human relationships. AI companions could discourage young people from developing social skills, while excessive reliance on the technology could undermine critical thinking, he said. Benefits could transform essential services Despite the risks, Gates said AI could accelerate scientific discovery and improve healthcare, agriculture, education and government services. He sees particular potential for AI to help doctors diagnose patients, give farmers in low-income countries better agricultural advice, reduce bureaucratic barriers to government assistance and support teachers and students. But these gains are not guaranteed. “We have to be deliberate about ensuring that it benefits everyone and not just a wealthy few,” Gates said.