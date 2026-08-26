AI-led startups face takeoff hiccups as overreliance poses challenges

The startups using AI as a “cofounder” are varied. From a reel-like app for reading books or an online relationship therapist to a software that builds stronger parental control on the internet, the range is vast. What’s common, though, is the “.AI” in the domain name.

“The dominant view is that putting AI at the core of your product can boost its valuation by 2x-3x,” said Juhi Bhatnagar, a Gurugram-based angel investor and an AI expert. However, that is not how the market works, she added. As an investor, she said, it did not matter how and where the AI technology was deployed as long as it was profitable, and the founders knew where they were heading with it. “Every use should be justifiable,” she added, which is not always the case.