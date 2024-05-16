Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO Z9x, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, launched: Price, specs

iQOO Z9x, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, launched: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 12,999 onwards, the iQOO Z9x is offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations. The smartphone will be available on iQOO online store and Amazon India from May 21

iQOO Z9x smartphone
iQOO Z9x smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on May 16 launched in India the iQOO Z9x. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, the smartphone boasts 6,000 mAh battery and 44W super-fast wireless charging. The iQOO Z9x smartphone is offered in Tornado Green and Storm Grey colours, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board configurations. Below are the details:

iQOO Z9x: Price and variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

iQOO Z9x: Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO Z9x will be available from May 21 on iQOO e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit/debit cards. Customers purchasing the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants from Amazon India can get an additional discount of Rs 500 on top of the bank offer.

iQOO Z9x: Details

The iQOO Z9x sports a 6.72-inch LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has dual-stereo speakers and a built-in 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone and microphone connectivity.

The iQOO Z9x smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM. iQOO said that the smartphone supports extended RAM, up to 8GB, for performance boost. As for gaming-centric features, the iQOO Z9x smartphone incorporates an “Ultra Game Mode”, which it said enhances gaming performance with software optimisation. The smartphone also comes with 4D Game vibration for an immersive gaming experience.

Imaging on the iQOO Z9x smartphone is covered by a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone also gets a 4K recording option at 30 frames per second.  At the front the smartphone sports an 8MP shooter.

The smartphone has a slim profile, measuring 7.99mm, backed by IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

iQOO Z9x: Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch LCD, 2408x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired charging
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 (based on Android 14)
  • Protection: IP64
  • Thickness: 7.99mm

Also Read

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Vivo X100 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 launched: Know price, specs

iQOO Z9 5G with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition goes on sale in India

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus AFA World Champions Edition: Unboxing, price

Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision at Rs 5,999

Motorola launches Moto Buds, Buds Plus with Sound by Bose in India: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VivoiQOOChinese smartphone

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story