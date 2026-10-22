Oura Ring 5 launched in India with updated design, sensors, more: Details

Oura has launched its Ring 5 smart ring in India. The company said that the new model is 40 per cent smaller in volume than the Oura Ring 4 and features a redesigned sensing system, with battery life rated at up to nine days depending on size and usage. It is made of titanium and comes in six finishes. The ring tracks health metrics related to sleep, activity, stress and recovery through the Oura app.

Oura Ring 5: Price and availability in India

The Oura Ring 5 is priced at Rs 39,900 for the Silver and Black finishes. Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth and Brushed Silver finishes cost Rs 50,900.

Oura Membership, required to access the app's health insights, costs Rs 599 per month, inclusive of taxes. Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order through Amazon and Croma stores across India. Oura Ring 5: What's new The Oura Ring 5 has a titanium body and a redesigned shape with smoother curves and lower-profile sensor domes, as per the company. Oura says the ring is 40 per cent smaller than the previous generation. It is available in sizes 6 to 13. The company also claims that the smart ring features an updated sensing system that uses more powerful LEDs and 12 optimised signal pathways to capture health signals across different finger types and skin tones. The ring measures signals linked to sleep, activity, stress and recovery, with battery life rated at six to nine days on a single charge, depending on size and usage.

ALSO READ: Gabit Smart Ring review: The case for tracking health on your finger Alongside the new hardware, Oura highlighted health features available through its app in India. Health Radar tracks changes in biometric signals and provides views of nighttime breathing patterns over a rolling 30-day period. Its Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime BP features analyse nighttime data for patterns related to cardiovascular health. These are wellness features and do not measure blood pressure in mmHg or diagnose medical conditions. Users can also log readings taken with a blood pressure cuff in the app. GLP-1 Insights allows users taking GLP-1 medication to log doses, schedules, side effects and weight changes alongside data on sleep, activity, readiness and stress. The feature is available in English in India.