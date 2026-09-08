Gabit Smart Ring review: The case for tracking health on your finger

At first glance, the Gabit Smart Ring seems almost too simple to be interesting. There is no screen, no notifications demanding attention, and no obvious indication of what it is doing. Yet, beneath its understated design, the ring quietly tracks health, sleep, activity and stress as you go about your day. Priced at Rs 15,426, it enters a market where smart rings are increasingly being positioned as alternatives to smartwatches, raising a simple question: can something this small offer enough useful information to make you rethink wearing a watch?

I have used several smartwatches over the years to track my health, but the Gabit Ring is my first experience with a smart ring. I wore it for several weeks to see whether it could deliver the kind of tracking I have come to expect from a smartwatch, while being less intrusive. After spending weeks with it on my finger, however, the bigger question is whether a smart ring can genuinely fit into an everyday health-tracking routine and whether it can make wearing a smartwatch feel optional.

Before you get your ring

Before placing the order, there is one important step you need to get right. Gabit sends a sizing kit before you receive the actual ring, which is different from the regular ring sizes used for jewellery rings.

The kit includes nine plastic ring sizes that you can try on to find the best fit. Gabit recommends wearing the ring on the index finger of your non-dominant hand and keeping it on for 24 hours, including while sleeping. This is because the ring is designed to be worn throughout the day and night for continuous health tracking. For me, the recommended finger was my left index finger.

I also found the 24-hour sizing process useful because finger size can change during the day due to factors such as temperature, hydration, and activity. So, rather than choosing a size based on how it feels for a few minutes, I wore the sizer and checked whether it remained comfortable throughout the day and night.

After trying the different sizes, I settled on size 8. Once you have finalised your size, you can scan the QR code on the sizing kit to open the Gabit app. From there, you can place your order and enter the size you have selected.

ALSO READ: Apple's Surprise and Shine event on Sept 9: How to watch and what to expect For me, the key was finding a fit that was neither too tight nor too loose. Since the ring is meant to stay on your finger 24 hours a day, comfort becomes particularly important. A tight fit can cause discomfort or irritation, while a loose ring can move around and may even slip off.

Design and comfort

Pairing the Gabit Ring with the smartphone is straightforward. The ring connects to the Gabit app over Bluetooth, and once paired, health and activity data syncs with the app. Since the ring has no display of its own, the phone essentially serves as the primary interface for viewing the data collected by the device.

The Gabit Ring follows the familiar smart-ring design, with a titanium outer shell and a resin inner layer. It is about 8mm wide and 2.7mm thick, while the weight varies depending on the size. Gabit lists the weight between 3.1g and 3.9g.

For a device that is meant to be worn almost all the time, weight and comfort matter. I found the Gabit Ring comfortable during regular day-to-day activities, workouts and even while sleeping. The small sensor bumps on the inside are noticeable when you first put the ring on, but I quickly got used to them. I usually kept the sensor side underneath my finger, at the back, which made it even less noticeable during use.

I already wear regular rings quite often, so wearing a smart ring did not feel unusual or uncomfortable to me. In fact, after a while, I would often forget that I was wearing it. That, in my opinion, is one of the biggest advantages of the Gabit Ring.

The charging case is one area where I feel Gabit could have done better. It is a small, square-shaped case that looks quite similar to an earbuds case, which makes sense given the size of the ring. However, when you hold it, the case feels extremely light and somewhat flimsy. Compared with the ring itself, which feels more premium, the case gives a slightly cheaper impression. It does the job of charging and storing the ring, but the build quality does not quite match the overall feel of the wearable.

A smart ring that doesn't look like one

I tested the Graphite Black version, and while the ring itself is quite visible, there is nothing about its design that immediately suggests it is a smart device. I had people notice the ring, but nobody could identify it as a smart ring. Most assumed it was simply another fashionable ring.

That can actually be a big advantage for someone who doesn't want their wearable to attract attention. Unlike a smartwatch, which is clearly visible on the wrist and can easily become a conversation starter, the Gabit Ring plays a much more subtle role. It looks more like an accessory than a piece of technology.

There is also a small but interesting visual element. The ring occasionally flashes a green light from its sensors. There is no fixed time at which it lights up, so you may notice it at random. In a dark room, the green glow actually looks quite interesting and gives the ring a slight sci-fi gadget feel. It is a small detail, but one that reminded me that there is more happening inside this otherwise ordinary-looking ring.

Water resistance holds up

The Gabit Ring carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, which means it can handle everyday exposure to water, including washing your hands, showering and swimming. I put the ring through pretty much every water-related situation I could during my testing, and it continued to work without any issues.

Scratches are hard to ignore

There is, however, one area where the finish could have been better. After using the ring for several weeks, I noticed that the matte-black finish had started to lose some of its sheen in places. More importantly, scratches are quite visible on the surface, particularly because of the dark finish.

This is something to keep in mind because, unlike a smartwatch, the ring is constantly in contact with surfaces. Your hand can hit a table, door handle, laptop or other objects without you even noticing it. Since the ring is designed to be worn 24 hours a day, some wear and tear is inevitable.

ALSO READ: Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 7 review: Built to grow into a cinema setup at home Overall, though, the design is one of the things I liked most about the Gabit Ring. It is light enough to forget about, subtle enough to pass as a regular piece of jewellery and comfortable enough to wear day and night. The visible scratches on the darker finish are a drawback, but they don't take away from the basic appeal of a wearable that manages to hide most of its technology in plain sight.

Health tracking is the real strength

The Gabit Ring uses three main types of sensors: a PPG sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer and a skin-temperature sensor. Together, they allow the ring to track things such as heart rate, movement, activity and changes in skin temperature.

In my day-to-day use, the tracking was largely consistent. Step counts were close to what I noticed on other devices, while heart rate readings were generally in line as well, with only occasional differences of a few beats per minute when compared with another device. For a wearable that is constantly sitting on your finger, I found this level of consistency reassuring.

Stress tracking was also fairly consistent during my usage. While these numbers should not be treated as medical measurements, they can still be useful for understanding general patterns in your daily activity and recovery.

The ring also tracks skin temperature, although this data does not appear immediately. In my case, the skin-temperature information started showing up after around two to three days of use. Once available, the data can be useful for spotting changes over time, although understanding what those changes actually mean is not always straightforward.

The Food Score section lets you log what you eat and the quantity of food you consume. I found it useful, especially because the app offers a fairly extensive list of food options to choose from. In fact, I rarely came across something that was not already listed. You can either type in your food manually or use the voice option to log it. However, the voice-based logging did not work reliably for me, so I mostly preferred entering the details manually.

One thing worth keeping in mind before buying the Gabit Ring is its health-sensing capabilities. While the ring uses a PPG sensor for health tracking, it does not offer SpO2 or blood-oxygen monitoring. This means you should not expect the same range of health measurements that some smartwatches provide. For everyday health monitoring, that covers most of the important areas, but the lack of SpO2 is something buyers should be aware of if it is a feature they specifically want.

Menstrual health tracking

The ring also keeps track of menstrual health. Once you start entering your period dates and symptoms, it uses that information to estimate your next period and the symptoms you may experience around that time.

I also found the explanations useful, as the app tries to provide context for some of the changes or sensations you may notice in your body. This makes the feature more than just a period tracker, as it gives you a way to record what you are experiencing and understand the patterns over time.

Sleep tracking is where it makes the most sense

For me, sleep tracking is largely one of the strongest reasons to consider a smart ring over a smartwatch. I have used several smartwatches for health tracking, but wearing a watch to bed every night is not always comfortable. A ring is much smaller and lighter, and there is no screen or watch body sitting on your wrist while you sleep. Since Gabit recommends wearing the ring 24 hours a day, it can continuously collect data without requiring much thought from the user.

The app gives you a fairly detailed breakdown of your sleep, including total sleep duration, sleep debt, sleep consistency, deep sleep, REM sleep, light sleep, wake after sleep onset (WASO), resting heart rate and an overall sleep score. The app also initially explains every term to make the user understand it.

During my usage, the sleep duration recorded by the Gabit Ring was generally close to my actual bedtime and wake-up time. This gave me a fairly reliable picture of how long I was actually sleeping, and over time, the data helped me understand my sleeping pattern better.

But what I liked most about the sleep tracking was the form factor itself. I have used smartwatches for health tracking, but wearing a watch while sleeping can sometimes feel uncomfortable, especially if you are not used to keeping something on your wrist overnight. With the Gabit Ring, I barely noticed that I was wearing anything at all.

ALSO READ: Explainer: What is 5G network slicing and why telcos oppose Trai's proposal This also makes a difference when it comes to continuous health tracking. A smartwatch can collect much more information, but if you take it off before going to bed, you miss several hours of health and sleep data. Since the Gabit Ring is light and unobtrusive, I found it much easier to simply leave it on through the night. For me, that made sleep tracking feel less like another task and more like something that happened automatically in the background.

What about serious workouts

While the Gabit Ring does a good job of tracking general health and sleep, I found its fitness capabilities less convincing. It tracks activity and provides metrics such as VO2 Max, recovery and calories, but there are no dedicated workout or sports modes. This means you don't get the level of workout-specific information that you would expect from a fitness-focused smartwatch.

I also noticed that the heart-rate readings could occasionally vary during more intense activities. For casual workouts, I don't think this is a major concern, but it could matter if you regularly run, cycle or do high-intensity workouts and rely on accurate heart-rate zones to track your performance.

For me, the Gabit Ring works better as a passive health tracker than as a fitness wearable. It quietly tracks things such as sleep, steps, resting heart rate and stress throughout the day and night, without requiring me to wear a watch. But if detailed workout tracking, sports modes and real-time exercise data are your priorities, I would still pick a good smartwatch over the Gabit Ring.

A crowded companion app

The hardware is only one part of the smart-ring experience. Since the Gabit Ring does not have a display of its own, the companion app becomes the main place to view and understand all the data collected by the ring. This makes the app just as important as the hardware itself.

This is one area where I feel Gabit still has room for improvement. From the very first day, I found the app a little complicated to navigate. There is a lot of information packed into it, including health metrics, goals, different tracking sections, nutrition, community features and other content. I initially thought I would get used to the interface after using it for a few weeks, but even after spending considerable time with the ring, I still find it somewhat overwhelming. I feel the overall experience could be made simpler and more intuitive.

That said, the actual syncing and updating of health data has worked well for me. I have also connected the Gabit Ring to Apple Health, and I did not face any major issues with the data being updated. The ring syncs its active insights within a relatively short time, so I rarely had to wait long to see the latest information. Some tests and measurements do need to be manually initiated through the app and because the ring itself has no screen, there is no way to get immediate feedback directly from the device. That is more a limitation of the smart-ring form factor than a hardware problem, but it makes having a well-designed app even more important.

Battery life is a major advantage

Battery life is one of the strongest reasons to consider the Gabit Ring over a smartwatch. Gabit claims that the ring can last between seven and 10 days, depending on the size. In my testing, I got exactly a week of use, from Wednesday to the following Wednesday, with regular syncing and workouts. For me, this was quite convenient because I did not have to keep thinking about charging it every night or every couple of days, as I often do with a smartwatch.

The ring comes with a charging case and a USB-C cable. The charging experience, however, was not as smooth initially. When I first put the ring on charge, it took quite some time to move from 1 per cent to 21 per cent, which made me wonder if there was an issue with the charging. However, after that initial slow start, it charged normally and reached full capacity without any problem. The charging case itself takes roughly two hours to fully charge, so while the charging speed is not particularly impressive, the week-long battery life makes it easier to live with.

There is another small advantage I noticed during my time with the ring. Even when the battery runs out, it simply stops tracking until you charge it again, while remaining a regular ring on your finger. With a smartwatch, a dead battery leaves you carrying a powered-off device on your wrist until you find a charger. Since the Gabit Ring is designed to be worn 24 hours a day, its week-long battery life makes continuous health tracking much more convenient.

Verdict

The Gabit Ring turned out to be a more useful health companion than I initially expected. This was my first smart ring after using several smartwatches for health tracking, and what stood out to me was how easily it fit into my routine. It is light, comfortable enough to wear 24 hours a day and subtle enough that most people won't even realise it is a smart device. The health and sleep tracking were generally consistent in my experience, while the week-long battery life meant I rarely had to think about charging it.

However, the Gabit Ring is not trying to be a smartwatch on your finger. The lack of dedicated workout modes and occasional variations in heart-rate readings during intense activity make it less suitable for serious fitness tracking. The companion app is also more complicated than it needs to be, and the charging case feels somewhat flimsy compared with the ring itself. The visible scratches on the darker finish are another thing to consider if you want the ring to retain its new look.

At around Rs 15,426, I think the Gabit Ring makes the most sense for someone who wants quiet, continuous health and sleep tracking without wearing a smartwatch all the time. I particularly liked that I could simply wear it and forget about it, while still getting useful information about my sleep, activity, heart rate and stress. But if detailed workouts, sports modes and real-time fitness data are your priority, a smartwatch remains the better choice. For me, the Gabit Ring does not replace a smartwatch completely but it does make a convincing case for why you might not need to wear one all day.