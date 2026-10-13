Apple HomeView, HomePod mini and TV 4K launched: India prices, availability

Apple has expanded its home product portfolio with three devices, including the new HomeView, a smart display designed to bring entertainment, communication and connected home controls into a single interface. The US-based technology giant has also introduced a new generation of the HomePod mini smart speaker and updated its Apple TV 4K streaming device, with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence featuring across the new product lineup.

The launches mark an expansion of Apple's approach to the connected home, with the company seeking to extend its services and devices beyond the iPhone, iPad and Mac. HomeView is the most significant addition to the portfolio, introducing a dedicated screen for household use rather than relying on an iPhone or iPad to manage smart home accessories.

Apple HomeView HomeView is a new product category for Apple. It is a smart home display that combines a touchscreen, speaker system and voice assistant. It has a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and is designed to be placed on a table or mounted on a wall. The tabletop version features an aluminium enclosure, a stainless steel hinge that allows the display to tilt, and a domed speaker base. It is available in silver, starlight, rose pink and space grey. A separate wall-mounted version is offered in space grey and silver. HomeView is powered by Apple Intelligence and the company's new Siri AI experience. It can recognise up to six people by their faces and display personalised home screens, apps and widgets. Users can access their own information in Messages, FaceTime, Calendar, Reminders and Find My, while shared photo albums and music can be used by everyone in the household.

ALSO READ: Apple announces festive offers in India: Check deals on iPhones, Macs, more The display is also intended to serve as a control centre for compatible smart home accessories. Users can operate lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, close blinds and view camera feeds through touch controls or voice commands. While Apple does not offer any of these, Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is making arrangements with LG to bring them to the market. Nevertheless, the Home Camera interface can display up to nine video feeds simultaneously. With a supported iCloud+ subscription and compatible cameras, HomeView can also support encrypted video analysis and notifications relating to people, pets, packages and vehicles.

For entertainment, the device supports Apple Music , Apple Podcasts, Apple News, Apple TV and compatible third-party audio and video apps. Its speaker system comprises two full-range drivers in the display, a down-firing woofer and two passive radiators in the base. Apple says computational audio adjusts loudness and bass response according to listening conditions. The device also supports Handoff, allowing users to transfer audio playback from an iPhone. Siri AI is central to the experience, with Apple positioning it as a more conversational assistant that can respond to questions and understand what is displayed on screen. When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can also draw on personal context to provide responses based on information in supported apps. Apple says some of these capabilities are available in beta and require compatible devices and software.

India price and availability: Starting at Rs 39,900, the Apple HomeView is available for preorder, with deliveries starting on November 13. Apple HomePod mini Apple has also updated the HomePod mini, its compact smart speaker. The new generation brings the updated Siri AI experience into the home and features a glowing top surface (Sound Glow) that glows and pulses in sync with the music and reacts in real time to bass and treble. It is powered by Apple's S10 chip. ALSO READ: Apple partners with LG on doorbells, lock, thermostat in smart home push The HomePod mini can be used to play music, interact with Siri and control compatible smart home accessories. It also supports multiroom audio, allowing users to play music across multiple HomePod and HomePod mini speakers, as well as compatible AirPlay speakers. The device can be paired with other Apple home products to form part of a connected entertainment setup.

India price and availability: Starting at Rs 18,900, the Apple HomePod mini is available for preorder, with deliveries starting on October 30. Apple TV 4K Apple has also refreshed the Apple TV 4K. The new model is part of Apple's wider move to incorporate Siri AI into its home portfolio. It is powered by the Apple A19 chip, which Apple said enables up to 50 per cent faster CPU performance and up to twice the GPU performance of the previous generation. The chip also includes a new, dedicated AV1 decoder, enabling more efficient, high-quality streaming while using less bandwidth. The new Siri Remote retains its familiar design while adding Find My support with Precision Finding and an option to play a sound on the remote, making it easier to locate.