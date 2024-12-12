Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple has released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing the second batch of Apple Intelligence features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Among notable features that these updates bring are support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools, Image Playground, and improved Writing Tools. Here is everything new that Apple has introduced with the new platform updates for the iPhones, iPads, and Macs:

Apple Intelligence: Availability

Apple Intelligence features are available on the following devices:

iPhones: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPads: iPads with A17 chip or M1 chip and later

Macs: Macs with M1 chip and later

These features require iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

Apple Intelligence: Language support

Apple has expanded support for localised English to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, beyond the previously available English (US). English (India) will be available sometime next year.

Apple Intelligence: What is new

Image Playground

A tool for generating images using text input or existing images from the Photos app. Users can create images based on themes, styles (such as animation, 3D, or illustrations), and specific requests. Integrated within native apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote, it is also available as a standalone app.

Genmoji

Integrated into the emoji keyboard, Genmoji enables users to generate custom emojis using text and images. Personalisation options include accessories like hats and sunglasses, and various themes.

Image Wand

Introduced in the Notes app, this tool transforms sketches into illustrations or generates images based on surrounding text. Accessible from the tool palette, it works with sketches made using either an Apple Pencil or a finger.

Writing Tools

Describe Your Change: This new option complements existing tools like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarise, giving users more control over writing style and expressiveness.

Compose with ChatGPT: OpenAI’s chatbot integration allows users to generate text and accompanying images. This feature is accessible systemwide.

Visual Intelligence

The iPhone 16 series introduces a Visual Intelligence feature. By long pressing the new Camera Control button, users can:

Identify objects using Google image search or ChatGPT.

Summarise and copy text.

Translate between languages.

Detect and save phone numbers or email addresses.

Siri

With ChatGPT integration, Siri can now:

Suggest using ChatGPT for specific queries.

Provide ChatGPT-powered responses directly.

Users can enable or disable this integration and manage shared information. A ChatGPT account is not required, but users can link their existing account for enhanced functionality. Apple assures that OpenAI will not store or use data from unauthenticated users for model training. Data-use policies apply to linked accounts.

Apple Intelligence: Existing features

These updates build upon earlier Apple Intelligence features, including:

Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text.

Enhanced conversational capabilities for Siri with a new interface.

Natural language search in the Photos app.

Clean Up tool for removing unwanted objects from images.

Memories feature for generating videos in the Photos app.

Priority Messages section in the Mail app.

Notification Summaries for quick views of accumulated notifications.

Apple Intelligence: What is next

Apple has confirmed additional features will be rolled out in the coming months. Planned updates include:

New Siri capabilities such as personal context understanding and on-screen awareness.

Additional styles in Image Playground, such as Sketch and a highly detailed realistic drawing mode.

These updates will be available across iPhones, Macs, and iPads with subsequent system updates.