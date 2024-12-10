Apple to adopt OLED display without a notch for 2026 MacBook Pro: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The iPad Mini and iPad Air are reportedly expected to transition to OLED displays by 2027, while the MacBook Air may follow in 2028

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning a significant upgrade for its MacBook Pro, transitioning to OLED displays in 2026. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing research firm Omdia, Apple intends to shift from mini-LED displays to OLED screens for the MacBook Pro between 2026 and 2027. The company is also expected to remove the notch cutout at the top of the display, replacing it with a new iPhone-like Dynamic Island design.
 
The report suggests the 2026/2027 MacBook Pro revision will feature an OLED display using hybrid technology similar to the latest iPad Pro model. The M4 iPad Pro, launched earlier this year, incorporates a Tandem OLED display with two OLED panels stacked atop one another. This configuration enables higher brightness levels compared to standard OLED displays.
In addition to the new display technology, Apple is likely to eliminate the notch that currently houses FaceID sensors and the webcam. Instead, the MacBook Pro may feature a hole cutout with rounded corners. While the precise design of this camera cutout is not confirmed, it is expected to resemble the Dynamic Island cutout seen in iPhones.
 
The report also mentions Apple’s plans to equip other devices with OLED panels. The iPad Mini is expected to transition to OLED in 2026, followed by the iPad Air in 2027. The MacBook Air may adopt OLED technology in 2028 but could retain the notch design. Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing a foldable device with an OLED panel, slated for release in 2028.
 
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

