Latest iPhones get the gift of more AI as holiday shopping season heats up

Apple is pumping more artificial intelligence into the latest iPhones during the holiday shopping season with a free software update that includes a feature that enables users to create customised emojis within a matter of seconds.

The Wednesday release of the iPhone's upgraded operating system, iOS 18.2, extends Apple's expansion into AI months after rivals such as Samsung and Google began implanting the revolutionary technology on their devices. The update builds upon another one that came out in late October to usher in the AI era for Apple and the iPhone, as well as for the iPad and Mac.

The latest round of AI tricks includes Genmojis, Apple's description for emojis that iPhone users will be able to ask the technology to create and then share. Apple says it is placing some limits its AI's emoji artistry to prevent the distribution of violent or hateful imagery. Other features include an Image Playground for a variety of AI-styled illustrations, writing tools and options for summarizing emails.

The technology won't work on iPhones that Apple made before 2023 because it requires a special processor that isn't in older models. The AI will work on the iPhone 16 line-up that came out in September and the premium iPhone 15 models released last year.

That exclusivity is expected to propel a cycle of iPhone upgrades during the current holiday shopping season into next year, driving up Apple's profit even higher from the $94 billion that the Cupertino, California, company pocketed in its last fiscal year ending in September. That expectation is the main reason Apple's stock price has climbed by about 30 per cent so far this year to push the company's market value closer to the $4 trillion threshold for the first time.

Apple is broadening the AI suite's appeal by including English versions tailored for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK that are included in the latest software update.

Although the iPhone's AI is similar to many of the features that have already been available from other companies, Apple is taking a slightly different approach to the technology in an effort to stand out from the rest of pack. It is emphasizing its ongoing commitment to protecting iPhone users' privacy by processing most of its AI on the device itself or corralling it in a secured data center. Users seeking more AI wizardry than the device or the special data centre can handle will have the option to reach out to the popular ChatGPT technology made by OpenAI, which has forged a partnership with Apple.