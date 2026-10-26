Apple 'Pro and tell' event this week: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini expected

Apple is set to announce new products this week, with a redesigned MacBook Pro featuring an OLED touchscreen expected to be the main highlight of its upcoming “Pro and tell” event. The company could also unveil an updated entry-level MacBook Pro, a refreshed iMac and a new iPad mini.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple’s “Pro and tell” event will take place in Los Angeles on October 28 at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST).

The company announced the event last week, with its Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teasing the launch in a post on X on October 19, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week”.

ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone Duo hits stores in face of short supply, high demand This will be Apple's second product launch this month, following its October 13 “Welcome home” event, where it unveiled the HomeView smart display, HomePod mini 2 and a new Apple TV 4K. Apple ‘Pro and tell’ event: What to expect MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen The main announcement is expected to be a redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touch support. Apple is reportedly preparing 14-inch and 16-inch models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which were introduced earlier this year. According to MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new laptops will be lighter than the current models and replace the display notch with a Dynamic Island interface, similar to the feature available on Apple's iPhones. The change would bring a new display design to the MacBook Pro range alongside the shift to OLED technology.

The touchscreen is expected to work alongside the existing keyboard and trackpad, rather than replace them. Apple is also reportedly developing changes to macOS to accommodate touch input, including controls that adapt to how a user interacts with the display. ALSO READ: Apple AirPods 5 review: Great call quality and ANC, but not for everyone The OLED MacBook Pro models could cost more than the current versions, with the more expensive display technology and touchscreen adding to production costs. According to MacRumors, the starting prices in the US could be up to $500 higher than those of the existing models. Apple is expected to position these laptops above its current MacBook Pro models, which could remain on sale for some time.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip Apple could also introduce an updated entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its next-generation M6 chip. Unlike the OLED models, this version is not expected to receive a major design change. The current entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's M5 chip. An upgrade to the M6 could bring improvements in processing performance and power efficiency, while retaining the existing display technology and overall design. iMac with M6 chip An updated iMac is also expected at the event. The current 24-inch iMac uses Apple's M4 chip, and the next version is expected to move to the M6 processor. The new model is not expected to receive a major design overhaul. Apple could focus on the processor upgrade and introduce new colour options.