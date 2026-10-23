Asus to bring RTX Spark-powered ProArt laptops to India: First look

ASUS is set to bring NVIDIA’s RTX Spark chip to India, with its creator-focused ProArt P14 and P16 laptops. The company said that the new laptops are designed for creators and developers who need to run artificial intelligence (AI) models and agent-based workflows locally, without relying entirely on cloud computing.

The RTX Spark chip in the ProArt P14 and P16 combines an NVIDIA Grace central processing unit (CPU) and a Blackwell-based graphics processing unit (GPU) with up to 128GB of unified memory. As per the company, this configuration is designed to handle demanding AI workloads alongside tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering and other creative applications.

ASUS has not disclosed India pricing or retail availability details for the two laptops yet. What is NVIDIA RTX Spark? NVIDIA RTX Spark is a computing platform designed to bring its AI processing and graphics technologies to Windows laptops and compact desktop computers. Unlike conventional laptops that use separate CPU and GPU chips with distinct memory pools, RTX Spark combines the two processors in a unified architecture that allows them to share memory. The platform pairs an NVIDIA Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU, featuring up to 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. NVIDIA claims up to one petaflop of AI computing performance using FP4 precision and up to 128GB of unified memory.

The shared memory pool is intended to help users run larger AI models locally, including large language models (LLMs), and build workflows involving multiple AI agents. Such tasks can require substantial memory, particularly when models need to process long prompts or handle several operations simultaneously. According to NVIDIA, RTX Spark can support local AI models with up to 120 billion parameters, render 3D scenes requiring more than 90GB of memory and handle AI-assisted video generation. The platform also retains support for NVIDIA’s CUDA software ecosystem, which is widely used for AI development and accelerated computing. NVIDIA pitches local AI computing as agent adoption grows The media briefing for the two RTX Spark-powered laptops indicated that Nvidia and ASUS see local AI computing as an emerging requirement as the use of AI agents expands. The focus is shifting beyond processing power to memory capacity, as systems need to run AI models and support workflows involving multiple tasks.

The RTX Spark platform combines a Grace CPU and a Blackwell-based GPU with unified memory, allowing both processors to access a shared pool of memory. This architecture is designed to support memory-intensive workloads, including running large language models (LLMs) and agent-based workflows locally. Software compatibility is another factor in the adoption of local AI computing, with operating systems, development tools and applications needing to support these workloads. At the briefing, ASUS showcased several companies developing applications for Windows on Arm, including game developers such as Ubisoft and Electronic Arts (EA), highlighting efforts to expand software support for the architecture. ASUS also said that its market visits and interactions with educational institutions and industry professionals had pointed to growing interest in running AI locally.

The company said its definition of creators has also expanded beyond video editors and influencers to include architects, programmers and developers building AI agents. It is positioning the ProArt P14 and P16 for this broader group. ASUS ProArt P14 and P16: Details The ProArt P14 and P16 use the same RTX Spark platform but differ in screen size, portability and storage options. Both feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, designed for colour-sensitive creative work, and support local AI workloads. ASUS ProArt P14 ASUS ProArt P14 with Nvidia RTX Spark chip The ProArt P14 is the smaller model, with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. ASUS says the display can reach up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness and features an anti-reflection coating. It also offers Pantone validation and colour accuracy rated at Delta E below 1.

The laptop has a 90Wh battery. The company said that it will be available with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its compact form factor is aimed at creators who need to work away from a fixed desk. The combination of the RTX Spark platform and unified memory is intended to let users run AI models and agent-based workflows locally while working with creative applications. The laptop also supports ASUS's creator software ecosystem, including MuseTree for AI-assisted image generation and StoryCube for organising and managing media. ASUS says its local AI tools can help users build workflows without relying on cloud-based generation services for every task.

ASUS ProArt P16 ASUS ProArt P16 with Nvidia RTX Spark chip The ProArt P16 offers a larger 16-inch OLED touchscreen with up to 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. Like the P14, its display supports Pantone validation, Delta E below 1 colour accuracy and an anti-reflection coating. The P16 has a battery capacity of 99Wh and will be available with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage, depending on configuration. ASUS said the redesigned chassis is up to 14 per cent thinner than the previous generation, with the P16 measuring 12.9mm at its thinnest point. The laptop is intended for users who need a larger display for video editing, 3D design and other demanding creative work, while retaining the ability to run local AI models.

Both laptops use an ARM-based architecture and are designed to run AI workloads directly on the device. ASUS said users can allocate part of the shared memory pool to the integrated GPU through its MyASUS application, with an automatic option available to adjust allocation according to workload requirements. The company also demonstrated a workflow linking its MuseTree image-generation application with the Hermes AI agent. This is intended to let users connect AI-assisted ideation and content generation with other creative tasks. ASUS to bring ProArt keyboard and mouse to India ASUS ProArt mouse Alongside the new laptops, ASUS plans to introduce its ProArt keyboard and mouse in India, expanding the range of peripherals available under its creator-focused brand.