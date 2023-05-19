Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

The major tech firms are concerned about confidential information being accidently fed into the data stream of these AI tools

BS Web Team
Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple is the latest tech giant to prohibit the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including ChatGPT. This comes after major tech companies are cracking down on the use of ChatGPT.

Apple has banned the use of ChatGPT and other AI tools for its employees according to a Reuters' report citing Wall Street Journal. The major tech firms are concerned about confidential information being accidentally fed into the data stream of these AI tools. Apple has also directed employees to stop using Microsoft-owned Github's Copilot, which is an AI tool that aids in writing software code.

Apple is also working on a generative AI tool for internal use but was the first major tech firm to make AI tools available to the public with its Siri, a voice assistant, back in 2011.

Like all the other major players Apple is treading the AI path carefully. Apple has also blocked the update of certain generative AI applications on its App Store.

Previously, Amazon and Samsung had warned their employees to not share any confidential information with ChatGPT or optimise their software code by using ChatGPT. With the recent AI hype big tech and major bank employees are using AI tools to write internal e-mails, marketing, and media content.

The main concern with the use of these AI tools is the technology behind many of these tools, which is known as generative AI. The response created by generative AI depends on the amount and kind of data it is being fed, which raises concerns for privacy and copyright.

Hence these organisation are concerned about confidential data be it internal e-mails or software code. To address this concern, ChatGPT has declared the launch of a "incognito mode" for ChatGPT. By using this mode, users can be assured that their conversational history won't be recorded or used to improve the AI model's skills. The decision was made in response to growing criticism of how chatbots and AI systems like ChatGPT handle and exploit enormous volumes of user data for training and improvement.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Google-owned YouTube to introduce 30-second non-skip ads to TVs: Report

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Microsoft Bing in phones

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Apple releases iOS 16.5 software update with sports tab in its news app

Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos at this time

Topics :Artificial intelligenceApple BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story