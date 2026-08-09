Apple's iPhone Pro share in India trails emerging, developed markets

By comparison, the shipment share of these models in Southeast Asian countries was 46 per cent in Thailand and 37 per cent in Malaysia. A similar trend is visible in Latin America, where Pro and Pro Max models accounted for 35 per cent of shipments in Brazil and 26 per cent in Mexico.

Globally, the Pro series commands a 25 to 35 per cent share of iPhone sales in emerging markets — far higher than in India, according to Counterpoint Research. Developed markets are in a league of their own, with Pro models capturing a staggering 69 per cent share of all iPhones globally and 47 per cent in the United States. “India has the lowest Pro and Pro Max contribution in these markets, and the wide gap reflects differences in purchasing power and the pace of premiumisation,” said Shubham Singh, an analyst at Counterpoint.