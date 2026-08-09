Apple's iPhone Pro share in India trails emerging, developed markets

India is one of the largest premiumisation opportunities for Apple in emerging markets, according to Omdia. The Pro series’ contribution signifies significant headroom for expansion within Apple’s existing user base rather than through new acquisitions.
Omdia projects that increasing the iPhone Pro mix from 18 per cent to 27 per cent by 2027 would boost Apple’s annual revenue in India from $15.5 billion to $18.2 billion.
This lower adoption rate isn’t isolated to iPhones — it extends across Apple’s entire product ecosystem, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and Mac computers.
According to Omdia, for every 100 iPhones shipped in India, just seven pairs of AirPods are sold — in contrast to 33 in Malaysia, 28 in Brazil, 21 in Mexico and 17 in Thailand. Similarly, Apple Watch shipments in Thailand are eight times higher, in Malaysia over six times higher, and in Brazil and Mexico more than three times higher than in India.