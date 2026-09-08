Apple's Surprise and Shine event on Sept 9: How to watch and what to expect

Apple will host its “Surprise and shine” event on September 9, with the company expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable iPhone. The event will also likely include new Apple Watch models and AirPods, making it the first major product launch under new CEO John Ternus.

Unlike previous September iPhone launches, Apple is not expected to announce a new base iPhone model at this event. Bloomberg previously reported that the company is splitting its iPhone launch schedule, with the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air expected to arrive in spring 2027.

Apple ‘Surprise and shine’: When and where to watch

Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10 am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Indian viewers can watch the event live through Apple’s website and the Apple TV app. Apple will also stream the event live on its YouTube channel. Event details: Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 10 am PT / 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Apple Park, Cupertino, California

Livestream: Apple.com, Apple TV app and YouTube What to expect from Apple’s September 9 event iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to form the core of Apple’s September launch. The two models will likely retain the broad design language and display sizes of the current Pro models, but may receive changes to the internals and camera system.

ALSO READ: Why Apple's foldable entry could reshape a market still finding its footing The phones are expected to use Apple’s A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on a 2nm manufacturing process. Other changes may include a smaller Dynamic Island, a possible variable aperture camera, and changes to the Camera Control button. The Pro Max could also get a larger battery. Apple’s first foldable iPhone The biggest expected addition to the iPhone lineup is Apple's first foldable iPhone, which could also be the first Apple product to get the “Ultra” branding. The phone is expected to feature a book-style foldable design, with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded. As per a previous Bloomberg report, the foldable iPhone could feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras. The foldable iPhone is also expected to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

It is also expected to be positioned above the conventional Pro models, with starting price at around $2,000. Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 12 and a fourth-generation Apple Watch Ultra. ALSO READ: Cook hands Apple to Ternus: Bigger and richer, but catching up in AI race The Watch Series 12 could bring back a ceramic case option, alongside new colours and health-related features. The Ultra 4 could also receive design and sensor changes, although details remain limited. New AirPods New AirPods are another possibility at the event. Previous reports have pointed to AirPods 5, potentially in versions with and without active noise cancellation, along with possible health sensors, such as an AirPods Pro-like heart rate sensor.