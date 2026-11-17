Apple is adding a face recognition option to its foldable iPhone Duo, allowing users to unlock the device by looking at its front camera. According to a 9To5Mac report, the feature is part of the second developer beta of iOS 27.3, alongside a new setting that automatically locks the phone when it is closed.

The update addresses two limitations of the iPhone Duo , which currently relies on Touch ID and a passcode for authentication. According to 9to5Mac, the new face recognition feature uses the front camera on the outer display and does not require additional hardware.

Apple has also reported an increase in the number of apps optimised for the foldable. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a post on X that more than 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo, double the number reported just over a week ago.

iPhone Duo gets face recognition unlock The new feature, called Unlock with Front Camera, allows users to unlock the iPhone Duo by looking at its front-facing camera when the device is closed. It can be enabled under Settings, in the Touch ID and Passcode section. Unlike Face ID on other iPhone models, the feature does not use Apple's dedicated facial recognition hardware. Instead, it relies on the front camera on the outer display to recognise the user's face. ALSO READ: Microsoft bug undetected in data centres since July triggered global outage Apple has placed some restrictions on its use. The feature only works when the iPhone Duo is closed and can be used to unlock the lock screen. Users will still need Touch ID or a passcode to authenticate Apple Pay transactions, access saved passwords and unlock apps that require additional authentication.

There is also a time-based restriction. Users must have authenticated with Touch ID or a passcode recently to use face recognition. If the device remains inactive for 45 minutes, it will require Touch ID or a passcode authentication again before face recognition can be used. iPhone Duo can now lock automatically when closed The second change in iOS 27.3 developer beta 2 adds an option to lock the iPhone Duo when users fold it shut. Currently, closing the device moves the content displayed on its inner screen to the outer display, rather than locking the phone. With the new setting enabled, the device will lock instead of continuing to display the active content on the cover screen.

ALSO READ: Apple launches app to study how people use AI for health queries: Details The option can be enabled under Settings, in the Display and Brightness section. Users who prefer the existing behaviour can leave the setting disabled. More than 200,000 apps now optimised for iPhone Duo Apple has also reported that more than 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo. Joswiak shared the figure on X, writing, "Over 200,000 apps are now optimized for iPhone Duo! That number DOUBLED in just over a week." Earlier this month, Apple said more than 100,000 apps had been optimised for the device. The latest figure indicates that the number has doubled in roughly 10 days.

App optimisation for the iPhone Duo allows developers to adapt their applications to the foldable's inner and outer displays, making better use of the available screen space. What else is coming with iOS 27.3? Beyond the iPhone Duo-specific changes, iOS 27.3 developer beta 2 includes updates to several Apple apps and services. The redesigned Health app, which was previously seen during beta testing before being withdrawn, has returned. It includes new Insights and Longevity sections to organise health and fitness information. Safari is getting a vertical tabs layout, which places open tabs along the side of the screen, and an Adaptive Dark Mode that can darken websites even when they do not offer their own dark theme.