Apple has launched a new app as part of a research study to examine how people use artificial intelligence (AI) to seek health information, assess the quality of AI-generated responses and understand how such tools influence their healthcare decisions.

Called the Apple Health AI Study App, the application has been developed in collaboration with OpenEvidence, a healthcare-focused AI company. It allows participants to ask health-related questions and receive responses based on medical research and clinical guidelines, with links to supporting sources.

ALSO READ: Microsoft disruption exposes risks of relying on single provider: Experts The study is open to up to 200,000 participants in the US. To participate, users need an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26 or later. Apple has not announced plans to make the study available in India.

Apple Health AI Usage Study: How it works

The study app allows participants to ask health-related questions and receive responses based on medical information from established sources, including The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Nature.

The responses include links to peer-reviewed clinical citations, allowing participants to refer to the research supporting the information provided. The app is also designed to explain complex medical topics in language that is easier to understand.

Participants can choose to share information from Apple's Health app through HealthKit, including resting heart rate, physical activity, sleep data and laboratory results. Apple said the study will examine whether access to personal health information makes AI responses more relevant and easier to understand.

The research will also explore whether AI tools can help people prepare for medical appointments by helping them understand health information before discussing concerns with their doctors.

Apple outlines privacy and safety measures

Apple said the study has been designed with privacy protections and safety measures. As per the company, participants retain control over whether they share HealthKit information and survey responses. The company also said data collected through the study will not be used to train AI models.

The app includes safety measures intended to identify certain concerning health-related questions and suggest that participants follow up with a healthcare provider or other appropriate resources.

Apple said that the study app is not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions or replace advice from healthcare professionals. Participants have been advised to consult a doctor or clinician about health concerns or to verify medical information.

Apple Health AI Usage Study: Eligibility and availability

The Apple Health AI Usage Study has launched in the US and is open to up to 200,000 eligible participants aged 21 and above.

To join, participants need an iPhone 15 Pro or later with Apple Intelligence enabled and iOS 26 or later. They can download the dedicated study app from the App Store to learn more about the research and choose whether to enrol.

Apple has not announced whether the study will be expanded to other markets, including India, or whether its findings will lead to new AI-powered health features in the company's existing products.