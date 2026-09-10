iPhone Duo launched: What Apple packs into its Rs 2.99 lakh foldable device

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo, its first iPhone with a folding display. The device takes the book-style approach used by most premium foldable models, with a conventional outer display for everyday use and a larger screen that opens out when more space is needed.

The hardware is built around two OLED displays, with a 5.4-inch panel on the outside and a 7.6-inch folding screen on the inside. Apple has also used a titanium frame, dual batteries and a vapour chamber to address some of the compromises that come with putting a large folding display into a phone-sized device.

The iPhone Duo also changes some familiar iPhone conventions. There is no Face ID. Instead, Apple brings Touch ID back to the iPhone, embedding it into the side button. The phone is eSIM-only globally, similar to last year's iPhone Air. It also gets a dual 48MP rear camera system rather than the three-camera setup found on Apple's Pro models.

Coming late to the foldable segment, Apple has had the advantage of seeing where the form factor has struggled over the past few years. The iPhone Duo shows that it has made a clear effort to address some of those issues, particularly around durability, display protection and software optimisation for a foldable screen. At the same time, the specifications show that Apple has not solved every challenge associated with foldable devices. In a few areas, particularly weight, the iPhone Duo is behind some of its newer rivals.

iPhone Duo: What's new

The biggest change is the display. Open the iPhone Duo and there is a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. Fold it shut and the phone switches to a 5.4-inch OLED outer display. Both screens support ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, Always-On display, HDR and a peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits.

The Duo's proportions are also worth looking at in the context of the current foldable market. Apple has gone for a shorter and wider form factor rather than the tall, narrow shape of older book-style foldables. It is broadly similar to the approach Samsung has taken with the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Xiaomi with its 18 Fold. Samsung's Z Fold8, for example, uses a wider 10:16 cover screen and a 4:3 inner display.

Apple's two displays use the same aspect ratio. That should make switching between the folded and unfolded states less awkward, particularly when moving between the outer and inner displays. Apple says content can scale between the two screens rather than requiring a completely different layout every time the phone is opened or closed.

The inner display gets a nano-texture finish. Apple says this reduces glare and reflections and helps minimise the visibility of the crease. That is useful because anti-glare treatments remain relatively uncommon on foldables. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra also use anti-reflective treatment on their inner displays, but it is still not a standard feature across the category.

The crease itself is another area where Apple is using techniques that have already appeared elsewhere. The Duo's inner display uses high-strength layers above and below the flexible panel, custom adhesives that allow those layers to move as the phone folds, and a support structure underneath the display.

That approach is similar in principle to what other manufacturers are doing to reduce the visibility and feel of the crease. OPPO's Find N6, for example, uses a carbon-fibre support plate underneath the display alongside its second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass. Samsung has taken a different route with the Z Fold8 series, using its Flex Titanium structure underneath the folding display.

So while Apple's implementation is new to the iPhone, reducing the crease through the hinge and the layers underneath the flexible panel is already an area where the foldable industry has been experimenting for several generations.

The under-display camera is useful, but not new

The inner display also has an under-display FaceTime camera. It disappears from view when it is not being used, leaving the folding display without a conventional camera cutout. The outer screen gets a 12MP Center Stage camera.

Apple's implementation is not a first for foldables. Samsung used an under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold3 and continued with the technology through the Galaxy Z Fold6. It moved back to a conventional punch-hole camera with the Galaxy Z Fold7.

For Apple, the advantage is mainly aesthetic and functional. The 7.6-inch inner display has no punch-hole interrupting the viewing area. Whether that is preferable to the image quality of a conventional camera remains a separate question, particularly for users who make frequent video calls.

The Duo is durable, but also unusually heavy

The iPhone Duo has an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance. That is significant because proper IP68 protection is still relatively rare among book-style foldables. Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the first to bring IP68 to this category, while Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra are rated IP48.

Apple has also put considerable attention into the durability of the inner display. The company said the folding display uses a scratch-resistant coating, a nano-textured cover layer, high-strength glass and a titanium plate underneath.

The more surprising part is the weight.

The iPhone Duo weighs 254 grams despite its relatively compact footprint. That makes it significantly heavier than several current book-style foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra weighs 215 grams and Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also lighter at 239 grams, despite carrying a bigger screen and more cameras.

The iPhone Duo is also significantly heavier than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8, which weighs 201 grams despite following a similar shorter and wider approach. The thickness story is similar. The Duo is 11.3mm thick when folded, compared with 9.7mm for the Galaxy Z Fold8.

Apple is using the fold for more than multitasking

The 7.6-inch screen is not just there for watching videos. iOS 27 has been redesigned around the Duo's two-screen layout. The most useful addition is Split View, which lets two apps run side by side. Users can also open two windows of the same app, such as Safari, switch between apps more quickly and save pairs of apps for later. Siri AI can also remain active on one side of the display while the user continues looking at content on the other.

Apple's control over the entire iPhone stack is particularly relevant here. The company designs the processor, hardware, display system and operating system together, which allows it to make changes to iOS specifically for the Duo rather than simply scaling the existing iPhone interface.

For example, Apple has moved essential menus and the home screen dock towards the side for easier access. StandBy can also be triggered in tent mode, while FaceTime has been adapted to use both screens and display cameras at once if needed.

The camera system is smaller than Apple's Pro setup

The camera system consists of a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The main camera has a 26mm equivalent focal length, f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. It also provides an optical-quality 2x option, while the Ultra Wide camera offers a 13mm equivalent field of view and 120-degree coverage. Digital zoom goes up to 10x.

There is no dedicated long-range telephoto camera. That is another notable compromise when compared with more camera-focused foldables. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, for example, has a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Duo instead gets an optical-quality 2x option from its main sensor.

However, a similarly sized foldable such as the Galaxy Z Fold8 also uses a dual-camera system at the back.

As for camera features, the folding design allows Apple to do a few things differently from regular iPhones. Duo Preview puts the camera preview on the outer display, so someone being photographed can see the framing. The phone can also be folded and used to take selfies with the higher-resolution rear cameras while looking at the outer screen. Smart Take uses on-device processing to identify when people are ready for a photo and capture the shot automatically.

For video, the main camera can record 4K Dolby Vision at up to 120fps. It also supports Cinematic mode up to 4K at 60fps, 4K Dolby Vision time-lapse, macro video and Dual Capture up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30fps.

A20 Pro is doing a lot of work inside the foldable

The iPhone Duo uses Apple's A20 Pro chip, with a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and dual 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Apple has paired the chip with a custom vapour chamber and a new chip package designed to move heat away from the processor. The company claims up to 35 per cent better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. It also says the CPU is up to 20 per cent faster than the A19 Pro, the GPU is up to 40 per cent faster and the Neural Engine provides twice the computing power for on-device AI models.

Battery life gets a dual-cell solution

Apple has split the battery between the two sides of the phone. The two batteries operate as one system, allowing the company to use the space inside both halves of the device. Apple rates the Duo for up to 24 hours of typical use when the inner and outer displays are used equally. Video playback is rated at up to 31 hours on the inner display and 44 hours on the outer display.

For charging, Apple claims that with a 60W adapter, the Duo can reach 50 per cent in around 20 minutes. It also supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

eSIM-only

The iPhone Duo is eSIM-only worldwide. It supports two active eSIMs and can store eight or more eSIMs, but there is no physical SIM slot. Apple lists Airtel, Jio and Vi among the carriers supporting eSIM for the device.

For most Indian users on supported networks, this should not be a major obstacle. It does remove the option of simply moving a physical SIM into the phone, though, which can matter when switching devices or travelling.

However, this is not the first time Apple has brought an eSIM-only iPhone to India. Last year's iPhone Air also supported only eSIM.

iPhone Duo: India price, availability and offers

256GB: Rs 2,99,900

512GB: Rs 3,24,900

1TB: Rs 3,74,900

2TB: Rs 4,49,900

Colours: Star White and Night Sky

Pre-orders: October 16 from 5:30 pm IST in India

Sale: October 23 through Apple India and select partner stores

Bank offer: Up to Rs 7,000 instant cashback on eligible cards

No-cost EMI: Up to six months on eligible cards

iPhone Duo: Specifications