Apple to enhance Reminders app for iPhone with iOS 18 update: Report

Apple's iOS 18 is expected to launch before the end of September this year, introducing various new customisation tools and upgrades to apps, alongside Apple Intelligence. According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming update will include several notable improvements for the Reminders app, too. Here is a roundup of all the new functions the app is set to receive with the iOS 18:

Integration into the Calendar app

The Reminders app will see an upgrade allowing users to create and manage reminders directly within the Calendar app. While not all features of the Reminders app will be available in Calendar, this integration aims to streamline user experience by bringing calendar events and reminders together.

Apple Intelligence

The revamped Siri, part of the Apple Intelligence features, will enable context-aware reminder creation based on what is visible on the user's screen. Additionally, iOS 18 may introduce priority notification features for reminders, enhancing their visibility and importance.

Smart Lists with Substacks

iOS 18 will support the display of substacks within Smart Lists. Previously, substacks were not visible within Smart Lists, whether in Today view or Scheduled view. Users will also have the ability to reorder sections in the Today list, moving beyond the default order.

Recently deleted list

A new recently deleted list will be introduced in Reminders, allowing users to recover deleted reminders for up to 30 days before they are permanently removed. This feature aligns with similar functionality in Notes and Photos.

Grocery list items in additional languages

The grocery list feature will support additional languages. Users can enable this by navigating to Settings > Apps > Reminders, where a new additional language menu will allow for the selection of a second language for grocery list items.

Enhanced shortcuts automation

iOS 18 will include new shortcut actions for the Reminders app within the Shortcuts app, such as options to show or hide completed reminders or Smart Lists.