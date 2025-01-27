Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple to improve Siri, in-house AI models before adding new tools: Report

Reportedly, Apple is working on a new indigenous large language model (LLM) called 'LLM Siri' to power the future version of Apple's digital assistant Siri

Siri on iPhone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Apple is reportedly focusing on improving its existing artificial intelligence infrastructure before offering more advanced tools. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's head of artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea has set improving Apple's digital assistant Siri and the company's in-house AI models as a top priority for 2025.
 
According to the report, Giannandrea in a memo to Apple's employees said that this year, the company's AI group "is focused on revamping the underlying infrastructure of Siri and improving the company's in-house AI models."
 
While Apple is expected to introduce new intelligence features for Siri such as contextual understanding and on-screen awareness with the iOS 18.4 update this year, the underlying model will likely remain the same. Apple's indigenous large language model (LLM) that will likely power the future version of Siri is not expected to debut until next year. Reportedly called "LLM Siri," the new model will likely revamp how Siri approaches a user's query, improving response speed and intuitiveness.  ALSO READ: Apple in talks with Bharat Forge for India-based component manufacturing
 
The Bloomberg report stated that Apple is also planning to launch a more advanced version of Siri with real-time conversational capabilities. However, it is expected to roll out after Siri's transition to a more advanced AI model in 2026.
 
iOS 18.4: What is new with Siri
 
As for this year, Apple is expected to roll out new Apple Intelligence-powered features for Siri, as previewed in last year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).
 
With on-screen awareness coming to Siri, the digital assistant will analyse content on the device's screen and offer assistance for queries related to it. Additionally, Apple Intelligence and system-wide integration will allow Siri to take in-app actions, including some within select third-party apps. Siri will also have access to user's data and will likely use on-device processing to offer personalised responses.
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

