Nothing to announce new smartphone on January 27: What to expect and more

Nothing is planning to launch its flagship Phone 3 in 2025, while successors to the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus are also in the works

Image: Nothing
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing is set to make an announcement on January 27, likely confirming the launch of its first smartphone of 2025. Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) posted an image on January 26 with text reading "1 day until announcement". The teaser image appears to have a design similar to the home screen widgets on Nothing smartphones, suggesting that the new announcement could be related to an upcoming smartphone.
 
Replying to the post, Nothing CEO, Carl Pei said that it will likely be an "announcement for an announcement." This could mean that the company will provide details about an anticipated Nothing Phone on January 27, while the actual launch is planned on another date.
Nothing's new smartphone: What to expect
 
Earlier, Nothing shared a few teaser images that seem to highlight the back panel design of an upcoming smartphone. The images depict a rough sketch, which is likely of a transparent back panel, revealing some of the internal components. However, the design sketches only offer a partial view, making it difficult to determine if the device will include Nothing's signature Glyph light interface.
The company has already announced that the flagship Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in 2025, though it is anticipated to debut later in the year. Additionally, Nothing is reportedly working on successors to the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus, both of which have been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform under the codenames "A059" and "A059P."
 
A fourth Nothing smartphone was also mentioned in what was described as a "landmark smartphone launch" in an internal email from Nothing CEO Carl Pei, as reported by Android Authority. The email reportedly stated that this device is slated for release in the first quarter of 2025.
Topics :Nothingsmartphonessmartphone industryTechnology

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

