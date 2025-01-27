Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CERT-In issues urgent security alert over vulnerabilities in Google Chrome

The advisory highlights security flaws in the outdated version of the Google Chrome web browser for Macs, Windows, Linux, as well as ChromeOS for Chromebooks

Harsh Shivam
Jan 27 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for users of the Google Chrome browser on Windows PC, Macs, and Linux devices, highlighting security flaws within the older version of the web browser. CERT-In has issued a similar warning for Chromebook devices running outdated versions of Google's lightweight operating system ChromeOS.
 
CERT-In has classified these vulnerabilities as "High risk," warning that they could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive user data, cause denial of service, and more by "executing a specially crafted webpage." The advisory stated that these vulnerabilities could affect both individual and organisational users.
Affected software
 
The full list of affected software includes:

  • Google Chrome versions prior to 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac
  • Google Chrome versions prior to 132.0.6834.110 for Linux
  • Google ChromeOS versions prior to 16093.68.0
What you can do
 
CERT-In recommends users update the Google Chrome browser to the latest version. Google has already addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome on desktop. Google said that the update is now rolling out and will be available more widely in the coming days. Similarly, users can update their Chromebooks to the latest version of ChromeOS to mitigate the risks and protect against potential security breaches.
 
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

