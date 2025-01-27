Airtel, Jio, Vi introduce revised plans for customers after TRAI guidelines

Soon after TRAI's new guidelines, service operators–Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi–announced their new plans for voice and SMS-only plans. The revised plans were rolled out after TRAI ordered telecom companies to bring new plans for customers who don't need data and primarily use phones for calls and text messages.

Why does TRAI order companies to bring voice and SMS-only plans?

Major telecom service companies provide data along with voice and SMS services even if customers do not require data. After receiving multiple complaints from the elderly and rural population, TRAI issued new guidelines to bring voice and SMS recharge-only plans. Resultantly, major telecom services such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi), are offering revised plans for calls and SMS only.

TRAI is keeping an eye on telecom companies' recent launches and revisions and states, "It has come to notice of TRAI that recently few service providers have launched voice and SMS-only packs which will be reported to TRAI within seven working days from the date of launch. The recently launched vouchers will be examined by TRAI as per extant regulatory provisions."

Jio's voice and SMS-only plans

Recharge Plan: Rs 448

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 1,000 SMS

Additional Perks: JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud

Recharge Plan: Rs 1,748

Validity: 336 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS

Additional Perks: Access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud

Airtel's voice and SMS-only plans

Recharge Plan: Rs 1,849

Validity: 365 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS

Additional Perks: Airtel Rewards, including Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tune service

Recharge Plan: Rs 469

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS

Additional Perks: Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tune service

Vi’s voice and SMS-only plan

Recharge Plan: : Rs 1,460

Validity: 270 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls and 100 SMS

Additional Charges: Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD messages beyond the limit